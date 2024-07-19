Profitable pastures rely on good management from establishment to grazing

Singleton based agronomist Kyle Ropa quipped that it isn't too often farmers cheer the arrival westerly winds.
"But given the wet winter this year, these westerlies are most welcome, as it has dried out the paddocks for the first time this season," he said.
Mr Ropa was speaking at the Singleton Pasture Field Day held on his family's Hunter River irrigation farm near Singleton.
A regular and popular event on the farming calendar the field days have been taking place on the farm for five years with trial plots of pastures, cereals, lucerne and brassicas sown each season and attendees able to wander through the trial plots to take a close look at the varieties and species on display.
Given the wet to waterlogging conditions on many properties this season he said the trial plots clearly showed what had worked on his farm and what plants found the wet conditions challenging.
The plants had been sown eight weeks ago and they required no irrigation.
"Since sowing some have suffered from water laying on the plot while others have thrived," Mr Ropa said.
"If you pick the right species you can see they will thrive in wet conditions. And now with the paddocks drying out you can still sow ryegrass to get some great spring feed."
The closer to the coast the wetter the conditions whereas the Upper Hunter is enjoying one of its best seasons.
Taree based agronomist Josh Hack spoke on the importance of grazing management.
He described the conditions on the Mid North Coast as being wetter now in terms of soil plugging than when it floods.
"We have cattle bogging up to a foot in the mud when usually after a flood they would be going down half that depth," he said.
"So pasture management is vital in these conditions. Around Taree we have farmers who sowed pastures in autumn but they have not been able to graze them due to the wet.
"Their management has involved having a sacrificial paddock for hand feeding or using a feed pad
"Only in the last week have many farmers been able to let their stock into graze the pastures."
He stressed how the wet cool conditions make pasture establishment slower and therefore if grazed too early the money and time invested in establishing those pastures could be wasted.
Late sown pasture will take between 30-50 days longer, when compared to early sown pastures, before they ready to be grazed.
Feed livestock hay or silage rather than ruin your pastures was his opinion.
His advice was to do the pull test before letting livestock into recently sown paddocks.
This simply involves pulling at the pastures like a cow and if they come out roots and all they are not ready to be grazed.
"If only the leafy tops comes off then its okay to let the cows in, but don't let them graze the new pastures below 4-6cm in height," he said.
"Livestock will graze down to 1cm if allowed but that will severely damage your pastures."
He also spoke about canopy closure where the pastures were left too long and the lower parts of the plant where left in the shade and therefore causing their growth to stunt.
Ideally graze pastures before canopy closure occurs.
Mr Hack said many producers were hoping for a cracking spring following on from the wet winter.
In the meantime the use of nitrogen on pastures was one option to produce relatively cheap, high quality feed, according to Peter Beale, Senior Land Services Officer Agronomy, Taree.
"If hay is costing $450-$600/tonne to buy that equates to 45c/kg minimum whereas growing pastures costs 20c/kg," he said.
"By applying nitrogen we can have high quality feed at $142/t. Using those figures it is well worth applying the fertiliser and don 't delay once you can get onto your paddocks."
Commenting on the availability of hay Mr Ropa said there was virtually no cereal hay left to buy and even lucerne hay was in short supply.
"So for hay producers getting that crop right now and boosting pasture growth to make hay and silage is a really good option," he said.
"Demand for that product especially high quality feed will make that investment now really worthwhile."
