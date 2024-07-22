Descendants invited to return to Dalwood House to celebrate wine heritage

This year will mark the 194th anniversary of the planting of Australia's oldest continuous commercial vineyard at Dalwood Estate near Branxton.
And to celebrate the event the Dalwood Descendants Day will be held on Saturday, September 7 at a lunch in the Dalwood Cellars commencing at 12 noon.
All descendants of the convicts, indigenous people, free immigrants, German vine-dressers, and former employees of the Wyndhams, as well as descendants of former employees during Dalwood's ownership by Penfolds or Wyndham Estate, and anyone interested in Hunter Valley history, will be most welcome.
The lunch is hosted by the Dalwood Restoration Association whose goal is the restoration of Dalwood House, Australia's oldest Greek Revival building, which is now a National Trust property.
There will be three guest speakers, with presentations of 20 minutes each, as follows:
"The Past, Present, and Future of Dalwood House" - will be an illustrated presentation by David Burdon, Property Director, The National Trust of Australia (NSW).
A descendant (Sandra Boyd) of a married couple from Dinton, Wiltshire, sponsored by George Wyndham to accompany six stud bulls in 1840, will recount their unusual story. They remained for some years as gardeners at Dalwood to tend 1,100 fruit trees, 75 varieties of grapes, and countless varieties of vegetables that were grown experimentally as well as to feed the large workforce at Dalwood, before they moved to Newcastle to commence their own commercial garden.
A local historian (Don Seton Wilkinson) will review "The Forgotten Hero" of the Australian wine industry, John Wyndham, 1834-1887, who earned international accolades for Hunter Valley wines, with Silver in 1867 at Paris, Gold in 1867 at London, Gold in 1882 at Bordeaux for the Best Australian Wine, and the coveted Diploma of Honour in 1883 at Amsterdam for his red wines.
Everyone wanting to attend the lunch is asked to book at www.Dalwood.org.au by August 6, 2024 at the request of the caterer.
