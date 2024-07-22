The Singleton Argus
Descendants invited to return to Dalwood House to celebrate wine heritage

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
July 22 2024 - 10:12am
Dalwood House near Branxton. Picture supplied
Dalwood House near Branxton. Picture supplied

This year will mark the 194th anniversary of the planting of Australia's oldest continuous commercial vineyard at Dalwood Estate near Branxton.

