Descendants invited to return to Dalwood House to celebrate wine heritage

A descendant (Sandra Boyd) of a married couple from Dinton, Wiltshire, sponsored by George Wyndham to accompany six stud bulls in 1840, will recount their unusual story. They remained for some years as gardeners at Dalwood to tend 1,100 fruit trees, 75 varieties of grapes, and countless varieties of vegetables that were grown experimentally as well as to feed the large workforce at Dalwood, before they moved to Newcastle to commence their own commercial garden.