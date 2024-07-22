Your chance to tell Singleton Council what they can do to shape our future

Youth services, parks and roads are what the community is telling Singleton Council to prioritise over the next 10 years, as input into the review of the Community Strategic Plan reaches its final weeks.
Since inviting feedback for the Create Singleton 2035 Community Strategic Plan in March, Council has received over 1700 interactions through surveys, dotmocracy boards, face-to-face engagement opportunities and social media polls.
These interactions will help Council create a blueprint for Singleton for the next 10 years, setting the course for a vibrant, progressive, sustainable, connected and resilient community.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said it was great to see so many people help to Create Singleton 2035, and encouraged anyone who had not had their say to do so before the engagement period closed on Friday 16 August.
"We've received some fantastic feedback from our community so far and what they've been telling us is that they want Council to prioritise youth services, parks and playgrounds, roads and parking, events and Childrens Services," she said.
"They're telling us they love Singleton's cycleways, footpaths and shared pathways, the Gym and Swim, parks and open spaces, and think more leisure, entertainment, health, education, arts and culture and Defence opportunities would be a good fit for our community.
"Importantly, 69% of our community think we have made improvements towards achieving our vision to be vibrant, progressive, sustainable, connected and resilient and that our average rates compare the same as other local councils.
"This feedback is invaluable to helping us to set the vision and direction for Singleton over the next decade, which is why we want everyone in our community to have their say."
There's still plenty of opportunities to have your say in Create Singleton 2035:
Participants of the online survey will go in the draw to win a $250 Spend in Singleton gift card.
For more information about Create Singleton 2035 visit: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/createsingleton2035
