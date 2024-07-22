Come along and plant a tree or two this Sunday at Robinson Reserve

Singleton locals are being encouraged to glove up, dig in and do their part to keep Singleton growing this National Tree Day.
Over 500 native and locally significant tube stock varieties will be planted in Robinson Reserve on Sunday July 28 from 10am-1pm as part of National Tree Day.
The annual National Tree Day event encourages people to get outdoors, connect with nature and their community, and together do something great for their local environment.
Katie Hardy, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning, said Robinson Reserve tells an incredible story of intergenerational action by Council and the community.
"We've worked hand-in-hand with the community in planting thousands of native trees, grasses and shrubs in Robinson Reserve over the past two decades - a collaboration that has created a thriving natural corridor in the heart of Singleton Heights," she said.
"Mapping from over the past decade shows a clear progression of tree growth in this area, which has had a positive impact on biodiversity and liveability.
"By heading along to our event and planting a tree, residents are actively doing something positive for their own health and wellbeing as well as the health of the local environment and community.
"We're now seeing that impact span generations, with those who planted a tree as a child now coming back with their children to do their part."
Council's National Tree Day planting event is supported by Singleton Tidy Towns and Singleton Lions Club.
Each participant will receive a free bag of compost made from the green material collected from local households via Council's Organics Service.
The day will also include children's activities like facepainting and a colouring in competition, and a free barbecue lunch.
Planet Ark's National Tree Day is Australia's largest tree planting and nature care day.
For more information about Singleton's National Tree Day event and details on how to register visit: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/NTD24
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.