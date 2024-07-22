Labor to run three candidates on a ticket for Singleton Council election

Labor have preselected three candidates to stand for council in the upcoming local government elections in Singleton.
As reported in the Singleton Argus in May, Peree Watson, Labor's candidate for Upper Hunter at the 2023 state election will run for both mayor and council. She will now be joined by Singleton's Patrick Thompson, a disability support worker and Broke raised Tim McGeachie will run for council.
Ms Watson, who lives in the Singleton LGA with her family in Branxton, said she believes it's important that voters in Singleton are given a variety of options when it comes to who they are represented by at the local government level.
She is the daughter of former mining union boss Mick Watson, has worked for many years in charity for the Leukaemia Foundation and Hunter Medical Research Institute and is the proud mum of Elodie, Chiara and Hari.
The three Labor party members, do not shy away from that affiliation, saying the party's values drive their desire to contribute to a future council. They believe Labor representatives at all levels of government strive for a fair economic future for Singleton, provision of quality public education, public health services, public transport and support of the most vulnerable in our community.
The current Singleton Council was revealed in a recent Hunter Insight Series Youth Perspectives analysis to have only 30% of it's councillors under 60 years of age, the lowest rate for any council across the Hunter Region and well below the state average of 56%.
"I am standing for election to council because I believe the makeup of a council should more accurately reflect the community it seeks to represent. This election with the retirement of some current councillors voters have an opportunity to have a new council with a much different look and feel," Ms Watson said.
"It would be my privilege to serve the community as mayor or as a councillor, should the voters of Singleton, choose to put their trust in me. I would be focussed on the delivery of a positive future for our entire community."
"My desire to represent my community and deliver the change I want to see for myself and my family was not extinguished after the state election result. As was the case then, the reason I am standing is that I care deeply about the community I live in, and believe that it is important that we have strong representation."
Patrick Thompson said "Working in disability means I've spent years advocating and navigating bureaucracy for people who have needed support in the Singleton Community. I'm running for council to help even more people in the region".
Hoping to provide a voice for the younger member of the Singleton community Tim McGeachie said "I'm running because I want to see a younger, fresh voice on council, one committed to the future of Singleton".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.