Singleton's Richard Marshall to retire from general practice in August

Richard Marshall was sitting in his consulting room at Singleton Heights Medical Practice, having just seen his last patient of the day, when we sat down together to discuss the next phase of his medical career - retirement from the Singleton Heights Medical Practice as a fulltime GP.
With the winter flu and cold season in full swing, it was a rare treat for Dr Marshall to be able to take time out of his busy schedule to have a chat about his 32-year career in Singleton.
Speaking to Dr Marshall you can tell his work is about serving his community in a calm, intelligent and practicable manner.
Finding solutions to difficult problems, answering the phone for assistance at the hospital even when he isn't on call, are the hallmarks of a GP devoted to their service.
But now, Dr Marshall is looking forward to a quieter life as he winds down his workload. From next month, Dr Marshall has decided to retire from his GP practice, but as a testament to his dedication to his community, he will continue to be on-call at the hospital two days a week proving anaesthetic and emergency services.
Taking it a bit easier, Dr Marshall plans travel with his wife, local pharmacist, Jenny, while they are both fit enough to tackle a few famous European walks.
When the couple first arrived in Singleton they didn't plan to stay for three decades rather just establish themselves and their family for 10 years and then see what was next.
"I grew up in Sydney and Jenny in Moree so when it came to finding a place to work we both wanted something close enough to both our families," he said.
"Having spent three months working in Scone, I thought the Hunter Valley was a good place to settle down and start my career as a GP.
"And as it turned out we stayed on as our three children grew up and completed high school and we plan at this stage to remain in Singleton."
Dr Marshall is a rural generalist with qualifications in obstetrics, emergency medicine and aesthetics. Training that took at least a decade to attain but is vital when working in rural and regional practice.
He said he knew he had become a truly local obstetrician when he took his eldest daughter Hannah to kindergarten and he looked around the room and realised he had delivered two thirds of her classmates at Singleton Public School.
I love my work especially obstetrics and nowadays I can be delivering the children of children I have delivered- Richard Marshall
"I love my work especially obstetrics and nowadays I can be delivering the children of children I have delivered," he said.
"The variety of work and the family connections are one of the best parts of this job."
He also enjoys training and working alongside the next generation of rural generalists a job he describes as vital if we are to continue servicing the needs of communities like Singleton.
"I was mentored by David Sanders when I arrived in Singleton, David was a rural generalist obstetrician like myself and he guidance was invaluable to me. So I think it is important to follow in his footsteps with the next generation," he said.
As to what has changed since he began his career he said the array of drugs now available to treat chronic illnesses like blood pressure and the use of diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, which have changed medical practice for the better.
He, like the other local doctors, was also extremely pleased when the new birthing suite in Singleton Hospital opened in December 2021 - but added he would like to see a see a new theatre at the hospital.
I would love to see Singleton Hospital receive the funding to build a new operating theatre - it would cost many millions but the facility would be a game changer for the community and the people who work at the hospital
"I would love to see Singleton Hospital receive the funding to build a new operating theatre - it would cost many millions but the facility would be a game changer for the community and the people who work at the hospital," he said,
"But we not only need that new facility, we also need to be able to staff the new facility, and that is probably our biggest challenge.
"We need the staff and the full funding to have the theatre operating five days a week - that would be the best outcome and one worth working towards."
Taking about the ups and downs of working in a regional centre, along with the challenges involved in the day to day management of a medical practice, Dr Marshall mentioned some of the difficulties of also being on-call for the local district hospital. However, when asked if he recommends becoming a rural generalist GP? Without hesitation he answered yes, adding he has always loved to come to work.
With so much reporting about these challenges, mainly the lack of qualified staff in regional hospitals, it was good to hear from someone who has worked for decades in the system, that they still, unequivocally see a bright future for regional GPs.
Dr Marshall has endured his own personal tragedies during his time in Singleton, no doubt shaping how he treats others faced with adversity and adding to his desire to serve the community that supported him and his family.
He wanted to thank his family Jenny and children Cameron, Hannah and Bridget who could only see him when work allowed, describing that, "I came from an era when your lifestyle fitted in with work, not the other way round."
He also wanted to thank the staff and other doctors at the hospital, in particular Tuan Au who he has worked alongside for many years.
And of course all his patients and his staff at the medical practice with special mention to Shellie Walker, practice manager and staff member for nearly as long as himself, and two decade long medical receptionist, Colleen Godschalk.
