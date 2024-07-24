Singleton Bulls crunch game against Cooks Hill this Saturday

Singleton Red's chance of finishing top two are on line when they host top of the table Cooks Hill Brown Snakes at Rugby Park on Saturday.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Singleton Red must beat the Brown Snakes to grab a top two finish and important double chance in the finals..
Just one point separates Singleton Red on 55 points from Cooks Hill and reigning premiers Nelson Bay who are both on 56 points.
The Bulls senior team had a narrow, hard-fought 28-26 win against Griffins on Saturday, bouncing back from a 35-0 loss to Nelson Bay in a catch-up game on July 13.
Scrumhalf Cameron Harris scored a double for the Bulls and fullback Daniel Malloy and centre Daniel Bates crossed for a try each, while captain Jackson Walsh's kicking proved the difference.
But they will need a significant lift to beat Cooks Hill on Saturday and to be a contender for the premiership after losing to Nelson Bay in last year's grand final.
Nelson Bay smashed Pokolbin 55-0 at home on Saturday and Cooks Hill were 27-15 winners against Muswellbrook at Highbrook Park.
The Gropers host Muswellbrook on Saturday and are away to Griffins in the final game, but are unlikely to drop either game and will be pressing for bonus point in the tight fight for the minor premiership.
Cooks Hill will be looking for a bonus point victory against Pokolbin in the final round.
Singleton Red are home to an improved Medowie in round 15.
Singleton Black had a disappointing day at Medowie on Saturday going down 50-17 and dropping form fifth to sixth equal on 22 points with Medowie who picked up a bonus point for the victory.
Singleton Black host fourth-placed Griffins (30 points) on Saturday, in a game which could have been for a spot in the top four.
They are away to Muswellbrook in the final game.
