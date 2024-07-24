Singleton Hospital nurses and midwives rally for a 15% pay rise

Holding their placards calling for a 15 per cent pay rise nurses and midwives working in the Singleton District Hospital rallied outside their workplace on Tuesday afternoon to raise public awareness about their campaign.
A tough winter in health care with surging cases of influenza and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) plus COVID has seen the workforce struggle to find enough staff to man the wards according to NSW Nurses and Midwives (NMA) Singleton branch delegate Sophie Palmowski.
"So many nurses and midwives have had to work double shifts to maintain staffing levels at the hospital as our colleagues have become unwell this winter," she said,
"I am a midwife and we are all being called in on our days off and we come in to help our colleagues but the current situation is not sustainable for the nurses and midwives or providing the level of care our patients require.
"We need the government to take action now on our pay claims as the health system is under so much strain due to the lack of nursing staff."
The MNA say our state has the lowest paid nurses and midwives in the country and Mrs Palmowski highlighted the case of graduate nurse pay differences between Queensland and NSW.
"In Queensland graduate nurses are paid 18 per cent more than their NSW counterparts. No wonder all our nurses are either leaving to work interstate or simply leaving the profession," she said.
"We need this 15 per cent pay rise if we are to keep and attract staff."
