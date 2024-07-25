The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Community News

Civic Centre transformed for the 2024 Singleton Art Prize - opens Friday night

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 25 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chryse Levick (left) with her crew at the Civic Centre hanging 529 artworks ready for opening night this Friday of the 2024 Singleton Art Prize.
Chryse Levick (left) with her crew at the Civic Centre hanging 529 artworks ready for opening night this Friday of the 2024 Singleton Art Prize.

A week of hard work, by volunteers, has transformed the Civic Centre into an art gallery with 529 works now on display and ready for the judge to cast her eyes over the entries in the 2024 Singleton Art Prize.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.