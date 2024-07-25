Civic Centre transformed for the 2024 Singleton Art Prize - opens Friday night

A week of hard work, by volunteers, has transformed the Civic Centre into an art gallery with 529 works now on display and ready for the judge to cast her eyes over the entries in the 2024 Singleton Art Prize.
Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter runs the event which officially opens this Friday night from 6:30pm and is open to the public from Saturday to Tuesday from 10:00am-6:00pm with all artworks offered for sale.
This year's judge is Danni Liu who lives on the Central Coast and works mostly in watercolour. Originally from China she has been an artist since 2014 and has exhibited her works at a number of watercolour exhibitions.
Singleton Art Prize, coordinator, Chryse Levick said the organising committee would once again like to the major sponsor Yancoal.
This year Yancoal provided extra financial support to enable us to bring back our portrait section, she said.
"We cannot thank them enough for this support. And that section has receives a number of entries this year which is great to see," she said.
"Singleton Potters have a display at the event and we would also like thank them for coming along and supporting the Art Prize."
Entry to the exhibition Saturday to Tuesday is $2/person.
