Cost of living crunch: How younger Australians are cutting back on spending

This is branded content.
Most of us are at least a little familiar with the concept of supply and demand, even without in-depth qualifications like a graduate certificate in business analytics.
If you're unsure, the basic idea is that customers want and are willing to pay a certain amount of money for items depending on their availability, common commodities have less value, while rarer ones will be worth considerably more.
However, younger Australians are currently facing a huge economic toll, as property and commodity values continue to skyrocket while wages stagnate.
With signs of economic cooling calming the out-of-control inflation only marginally, here are some of the ways in which young Australians are meeting the challenge of the cost-of-living crisis gripping our nation.
Possibly one of the most intense and confronting signs of the times is that young people and low-income families are skipping meals in order to cut down on their food budget. A boggling 21% of Australian young people are concerned with facing food insecurity in the future.
It's a heartbreaking state of affairs, and there is no single fix. The issue of people being unable to afford food has a lot of factors, most of which rely on a change in societal attitudes, a stop to inflation, and an increase in wages. However, we can offer some simple tips for better budgeting around food.
It requires dedicated time, but meal planning and cooking in big batches are time-proven methods of saving money on food.
Cooking in large quantities encourages buying in bulk, which is often cheaper and more effective, and also allows people to save portions of meals for later use; cutting back on spending on different meals and even saving on the number of meals that have to be cooked.
Buying seasonally also helps, as out-of-season produce costs exceedingly more than in-season produce due to the added costs of import and storage.
Those of you with a green thumb or predilection for gardening may take the opportunity to start a simple produce garden at home to save on expenditure.
Some young people have given up on trying to save for their own property. The housing market is deteriorating, quickly. As property prices increase exponentially faster than young people can keep up, the idea of owning a home becomes an increasingly unrealistic goal for many people.
Even renting is proving exasperating, and Australia's youth are paying the price. For savers who also have to afford the skyrocketing rent prices, trying to save to get any type of financial security on top of that is impossible for many.
Saving has always been hard, but never more so than today, and young people are really feeling the pinch. In order to address their financial strife, some people are foregoing vital medical care, exacerbating chronic conditions and restricting their ability to work.
Amid a surge of homelessness as a result of the housing crisis, anyone struggling or in crisis is urged to seek out crisis and emergency accommodation. Otherwise, if possible it may be worth encouraging friends or family members to share accommodation so that multiple incomes can contribute to the rent or mortgage repayments.
More people are opting to decline invitations to social events on account of the speed required to attend. If this is true for you, try instead to suggest cheaper or free alternatives, rather than missing out completely.
There are plenty of things you can do on the weekends for free - beaches, parks, nature reserves and similar are all free to visit. Places like markets are great because you can choose how much you want to spend, with free entry and different stalls on offer. Some libraries, art galleries and museums also offer free entry.
However, we aren't going to pretend that the costs of public transportation and fuel are non-existent, and even these free locales demand a certain amount of expense to visit. To combat that, there are a range of at-home activities that can be done for no or minimal cost. It's easy to forget the joy that can come from a board game or a good book.
The sad truth is that many young people and low-income families are already doing a lot of these things and still struggling. While recent reports of the inflation rate show signs of slowing down, it is sadly still too much for many young people. Homelessness is on the rise, people are having difficulty affording urgent medical care, and the engagement of food charities is skyrocketing.
It can feel really overwhelming and scary, but there are changes you can make to your day-to-day life to feel like you're not missing out completely. Plan and shop accordingly for meals, look into alternate housing options like sharing with friends, and try to engage with free entertainment where you can.
