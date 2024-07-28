Hunter Valley rail network shutdown for maintenance from August 3-6

Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out essential maintenance and improvement works across the Hunter Valley network next week to maintain safety and reliability.
During the work the track between Werris Creek and Narrabri will be closed from 6:30am Friday 2 August. The following morning, the rest of the rail line from Werris Creek to Newcastle and west to Ulan will be closed until the network reopens early Tuesday morning 6 August.
The shutdown is part of ARTC's annual maintenance program and is a significant investment in the network.
More than 900 maintenance activities will be completed on the Hunter Valley line, including ballast cleaning, track reconditioning, bridge construction, structure, track and signalling maintenance and vegetation control, which will keep the network running safely and efficiently.
The shutdown will also allow for the removal and replacement of the Gap Bridge at Werris Creek.
Motorists will be directed to use traffic diversions which be in place from Monday 29 July until Friday 9 August.
ARTC crews will minimise the impact of the work wherever possible, including positioning light towers to shine away from residences, watering down work areas and limiting the number of machines operating at any one time.
Coaches and buses will replace NSW TrainLink services during the trackwork period and customers are encouraged to visit Transportnsw.info or call 13 22 32 for assistance in planning their journey.
Information on road closures or diversions and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.