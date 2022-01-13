How horse racing has evolved through time

This is Branded Content.

Horse racing is a custom that dates to prehistoric times. This is one of the reasons the sport has maintained its popularity to the present day.

It is also popular due to our symbiosis with horses. These creatures have coexisted with humans and were vital to our civilisation's growth. Our love of horses keeps the sport alive. Nonetheless, this competitiveness has evolved greatly through time. Go over these developments and see how this sport evolved into what it is now.

Early history

Horse racing is an ancient sport that has been around for a long time. It is believed to have began approximately 4500 BC in Central Asia. It gained popularity as it expanded to other civilisations.



In the 1750s, the Roman Empire formed the first Jockey Club and the first formal record of the sport dates to the 648 BC Greek Olympics.



Breeding and studbooks

Private studbooks have existed from the early 1600s but were not all reliable. James Weatherby, the Jockey Club's secretary, was tasked with tracking every racehorse's pedigree in the late 1700s.



The descendants of these horses' pedigrees are still being recorded in subsequent volumes. Darley Arabian, Godolphin Arabian, or Byerly Turk, are the stallions that all modern thoroughbreds in England descend from. The foundation series are these three horses.

The American Stud Book contained foals from Mexico, Canada, the US, and Puerto Rico. Other nations use their own studbooks to trace thoroughbred lineage.

In 1913, the English Jockey Club passed the Jersey Act, disqualifying many thoroughbreds bred outside of England and Ireland. American sprinting blood was used to protect British thoroughbred horses. The Jockey Club rescinded the Jersey Act after several French horses with American ancestry won English races.

Horse racing betting and accessibility

Horse racing, regarded as the Sport of Kings for centuries, has changed dramatically over the years. For instance, betting and accessibility.

Flat and hurdle racing is considered the most popular type of racing in Australia. People can easily bet on any of them since the odds are good because numerous bookmakers are selling their books.



Traditionally, a few companies established the odds, regulated betting shops, and pretty much set the rules of the game. Controlling the business has helped these firms streamline betting and improve profits.

But horse racing betting businesses wield too much sway over bettors. And while Australia's betting industry grew throughout the years, many people were still unable to enjoy sports betting due to distance and prices. This changed with the advent of online betting and the rise of Australian "best betting sites". As more and more sites became available, bettors continued to flock to this booming industry.

Horse betting is becoming a craze these days, as you don't even have to be present to place a bet. You can easily find online horse betting options by searching the web. Undoubtedly, betting increased the stakes for participants, increasing the sport's popularity.

This increased accessibility has resulted in increased earnings for organisers and competitors, further spreading the sport. Opening for female jockeys or riders has also increased sponsorship interest and increased the number of jockey clubs. As a result, the "best betting sites" are now providing horse racing betting choices such as straight best or exotic bets.

Veterinary practice

Better veterinary practices and procedures have also evolved as the game developed, allowing better horse health management.



Where horses were once euthanised if they got an injury, improved veterinary care has saved many horses over the years. It has also helped them obtain proper treatment for their conditions.

For instance, today, if a racehorse gets injured such as sprained front leg tendons and ligaments, they can be examined properly. In some cases, medications, time to rest, and rehabilitation can all be prescribed by a veterinarian.

Moreover, medical advancements have also paved the way for horses to be vaccinated against diseases and health risks such as tetanus.

Equipment

The equipment has also improved in quality over the years, making it more comfortable for both the horse and the rider. The heavy blankets and metal strips have been replaced by paper-light and barely visible leather or nylon bridles, making the rides more comfortable for the horses and reducing the risk of injury for the riders.

Conclusion

Horse racing has changed dramatically over the years. Many factors played a role in influencing these changes, which further improved the ancient sport.

With a strong historic value and an extension of people's appreciation for these majestic animals, this sport can be expected to further progress over time and ensure a loyal fan base.

