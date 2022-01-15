news, local-news,

Just after midday (Saturday January 15) the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to reports of a serious motorcycle accident on Wollombi Road, Broke. It was reported that the motorcycle collided with a Kangaroo impacting the two occupants heavily. Local Ambulance Paramedic and Emergency Services attended the scene and commenced treatment of a 42 year old male rider and a female pillion passengers. Both occupants were suffering from serious arm injuries. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care assisted in treatment of the male prior to being flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a stable condition suffering serious arm injuries. Due to the nature of injuries to the female passenger a second Ambulance Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team were tasked to the location. The female was treated and stabilised before also being flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition suffering serious arm injuries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/619815f3-cc8d-44ef-b3d6-7ee184b222e8.jpg/r0_223_2048_1380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

