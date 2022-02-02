sport, local-sport,

Singleton Gymkhana 2021 Results The Singleton Gymkhana Club End of Year 2021 Pointscore presentation was held in January. Robbie George was unanimously voted back in as President for 2022 a position he has held since 2019. Denise Geelan and Patrick Issanchon as Vice Presidents. Robbie thanked all the outgoing committee, also the judges and all the helpers he then welcomed the new Committee in. Congratulations to all the Riders, we are looking forward to the next Gymkhana.The first meeting will be on Sunday the 20 February 2022 at the Singleton Showground in York St. Starting time is 8.45am for a gear check. HACK Jnr Pony under 13HH - Champion Hack- riding Zippy - Qiana Joisce Reserve Champion- riding her boy Thor - Erin Wilson Jnr Pony 13hh to 14.2hh - Champion Hack- riding Misty - Chloe Donehue Reserve Champion- riding princess- Zoe Geelan Jnr 14.2hh & Under 15hh Champion Hack- riding Waymere Lil Doll aka Dolly - Lucy Roxburgh Reserve Champion- riding Toby - Grace Cody Jnr 15hh & Over Champion Hack- riding Brenda - Anika Rodgers Reserve Champion- riding Rozalie - Makaela Hinde Senior Hack Under 15hh Champion Hack- riding Kindred Stud Bundy (Colt) - Kylie George Reserve Champion- riding Walleroo Dealer - Bruce Withers Senior Hack 15hh N/E 15.2hh Champion Hack- Riding Tocal Pride & Joy - Annette George Reserve Champion- riding Duke - Kristy Stocks Senior Hack Over 15.2hh Champion Hack- riding Astro Boy - Kirsten Roxburgh RIDER CLASSES Led Rider A 4 years over 1st Khloe FitzGerald 2nd Dawson McKenzie 3rd Maggi Hill 4th Georgia Murphy-Sonter 5th Indy Penfold Led Rider B under 4 years 1st Ruby Redgrove 2nd Maddison FitzGerald 3rd Wyatt Crawley 4th Brayden George 5th Lilly Thomas 7 Yrs & Under Champion Rider - Erin Wilson Reserve Champion Rider - Danielle Dallas 9 Yrs & Under Champion Rider - Audri McKenzie Reserve Champion Rider - Bailey George 11 Yrs & Under Champion Rider - Zoe Geelan Reserve Champion Rider - Montana Thomas 14 Yrs & Under Champion Rider - Mitchell Roxburgh Reserve Champion Rider - Matilda Wagstaff 17 Yrs & Under Champion Rider - Lucy Roxburgh Reserve Champion Rider - Chloe Donehue Singleton Gymkhana Junior Champion Rider 2021 - Lucy Roxburgh Reserve Champion for 2021 is Zoe Geelan 25 Yrs & Under Champion Rider - Katrina Stephens Participation - Abbi-Lee Paul & Renee Atfield 40yrs & Under Champion Rider - Kylie George Reserve Champion Rider - Natalie Heritier 41yrs and over Champion Rider - Bruce Withers Reserve Champion Rider - Annette George Singleton Gymkhana Club Champion Rider for 2021 - Kylie George Singleton Gymkhana Club Reserve Champion Rider for 2021 - Bruce Withers PLEASURE HACK JNR Pleasure Hack 8 yrs to 17yrs Champion Pleasure Hack riding Ricci Mitchell Roxburgh Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack riding Dolly Lucy Roxburgh Senior Ring Pleasure Hack Under 15hh Champion Pleasure Hack Bruce Withers riding Walleroo Dealer Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack Kylie George riding Kindred Stud Bundy (Colt) Pleasure Hack 15hh N/E 15.2hh Champion Pleasure Hack Riding Duke - Kristy Stocks Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack riding Tocal Pride & Joy - Annette George Pleasure Hack Over 15.2hh Champion Pleasure Hack riding Astro Boy - Kirsten Roxburgh JUNIOR LED HANDLER 10yrs & Under Champion - Qiana Joisce Reserve Champion - Erin Wilson 11years & Under 17years Champion - Zoe Geelan Reserve Champion - Lucy Roxburgh Over 18years Champion - Amy Wilson Reserve Champion - Kirsten Roxburgh Stockman's Challenge 8-17 yrs Champion - Makaela Hinde - riding Rozalee Reserve Champion Mitchell Roxburgh- riding Ricci Stockman's Challenge 18 yrs & over Champion Bruce Withers riding Walleroo Dealer Reserve Champion Ben McKenzie riding Happy Feet SPORTING Leds A- 4yrs & Over 1st Dawson McKenzie 2nd Khloe FitzGerald 3rd Georgia Murphy- Sonter 4th Maggie Hill 5th Indi Penfold Participation Blake Griggs, Andy Turner, Phoebe York, Taylor Bennett ,Clayton Thomas Leds B - 4yrs & Under 1st Ruby Redgrove 2nd Maddison FitzGerald 3rd Wyatt Crawley 4th Brayden George 5th Chase Heffernan Participation William Hill 7yrs & Under 1st Erin Wilson 2nd Austyn Harry 3rd Danielle Dallas Participation Alana Williams & Dustin Thomas 9yrs & Under 1st Bailey George 2nd Audri McKenzie 3rd Judd Thomas Participation Sophie Cody, Marnie Williams, Sienna Crow. Miley Bremner 11yrs & Under 1st Zoe Geelan 2nd Montana Thomas 3rd Qiana Joisce Participation Hayley Kay, Layla Kropp, Oscar Eastley 14yrs & Under 1st Addi Eastley 2nd Matlida Wagstaff 3rd Georgia Magyar Participation Tamzin Joisce, Charli Issanchon, Zoe Tyndall, Addison Heritier, Jasmin Turnbull Annabelle Allan, Hayley Billington, Montana Crow, Ashlyn Burley, MacKenzie Wallace. 17yrs and under 1st Makaela Hinde 2nd Chloe Donehue 3rd Darcie Moore Participation Olivia Tumeth, Kimberley Pease, Prudence Tumeth, Rhiannon Jones. Novice 1st Anna Clifton 2nd Sturt Clifton 3rd Dee Gerler Intermediate 1st Katrina Stephens 2nd Kristy Stocks 3rd Kelly Billington Participation Nykyta Lyons Open 1st Steve Billington 2nd Natalie Heritier 3rd Bruce Withers Participation Mike Tuite, Melissa Brooks, Natalie Cody Jojubi Saddlery Encouragement Award - Layla Kropp PERPETUAL TROPHIES 2021 Dot Badior Memorial Trophy Sportsmanship - Georgia Magyar Bob Badior Memorial Trophy Over All Most Improved 13 Years & Under- Erin Wilson Ken Collison Memorial Trophy for Horsemanship - Annette George Tom Kirkwood Memorial Trophy Horsemanship Under 21 years - Mikaela Hinde Alma Heuston Memorial Trophy Highest Point Score Sporting - Anna Clifton Coral Hume Memorial Trophy Volunteer of the Year - Jono FitzGerald Terry George Trophy Most Improved 14 Years to Seniors Highest Overall Point Score Trophy for Ring & Sporting Events 7 years & over - Zoe Geelan Whitethorn Supreme Ridden Trophy Highest Accumulated Champion point score -Lucy Roxburgh Stephen Phyllis Memorial Trophy Encouragement Award - Nykyta Lyons Rumbel Family Endeavour Trophy - Dustin Thomas Best Presented Horse & Rider - Kirsten Roxburgh SGC Encouragement - Hayley Kay Seniors Sheep Station - Darcie Moore The club would like to Thank Glencore, Kirkwood Produce, Redbournberry Clothing Co, Baileys of Greta, Donna & Bill Bright, Steve & Kelly Billington, Greg & Jenny Jones, Fay & Peter Cox & Christine Arnull for their ongoing Sponsorship & Support. All Riders are very welcome to join the Club and for any enquires please phone Robbie on 0427254632 or see the facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/aad01526-cfff-4d85-9f2b-abc232e9d812_rotated_270.jpg/r0_740_1728_1716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Singleton Gymkhana 2021 Results