Singleton Gymkhana 2021 Results

Local Sport

Singleton Gymkhana 2021 Results

The Singleton Gymkhana Club End of Year 2021 Pointscore presentation was held in January.

Robbie George was unanimously voted back in as President for 2022 a position he has held since 2019. Denise Geelan and Patrick Issanchon as Vice Presidents. Robbie thanked all the outgoing committee, also the judges and all the helpers he then welcomed the new Committee in.

Congratulations to all the Riders, we are looking forward to the next Gymkhana.The first meeting will be on Sunday the 20 February 2022 at the Singleton Showground in York St. Starting time is 8.45am for a gear check.

HACK

Jnr Pony under 13HH -

Champion Hack- riding Zippy - Qiana Joisce

Reserve Champion- riding her boy Thor - Erin Wilson

Jnr Pony 13hh to 14.2hh -

Champion Hack- riding Misty - Chloe Donehue

Reserve Champion- riding princess- Zoe Geelan

Jnr 14.2hh & Under 15hh

Champion Hack- riding Waymere Lil Doll akaDolly - Lucy Roxburgh

Reserve Champion- riding Toby - Grace Cody

Jnr 15hh & Over

Champion Hack- riding Brenda - Anika Rodgers

Reserve Champion- riding Rozalie - Makaela Hinde

Senior Hack Under 15hh

Champion Hack- riding Kindred Stud Bundy (Colt) - Kylie George

Reserve Champion- riding Walleroo Dealer - Bruce Withers

Senior Hack 15hh N/E 15.2hh

Champion Hack- Riding Tocal Pride & Joy - Annette George

Reserve Champion- riding Duke - Kristy Stocks

Senior Hack Over 15.2hh

Champion Hack- riding Astro Boy - Kirsten Roxburgh

RIDER CLASSES

Led Rider A 4 years over

1st Khloe FitzGerald

2nd Dawson McKenzie

3rd Maggi Hill

4th Georgia Murphy-Sonter

5th Indy Penfold

Led Rider B under 4 years

1st Ruby Redgrove

2nd Maddison FitzGerald

3rd Wyatt Crawley

4th Brayden George

5th Lilly Thomas

7 Yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Erin Wilson

Reserve Champion Rider - Danielle Dallas

9 Yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Audri McKenzie

Reserve Champion Rider - Bailey George

11 Yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Zoe Geelan

Reserve Champion Rider - Montana Thomas

14 Yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Mitchell Roxburgh

Reserve Champion Rider - Matilda Wagstaff

17 Yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Lucy Roxburgh

Reserve Champion Rider - Chloe Donehue

Singleton Gymkhana Junior Champion Rider 2021 - Lucy Roxburgh

Reserve Champion for 2021 is Zoe Geelan

25 Yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Katrina Stephens

Participation - Abbi-Lee Paul & Renee Atfield

40yrs & Under

Champion Rider - Kylie George

Reserve Champion Rider - Natalie Heritier

41yrs and over

Champion Rider - Bruce Withers

Reserve Champion Rider - Annette George

Singleton Gymkhana Club Champion Rider for 2021 - Kylie George

Singleton Gymkhana Club Reserve Champion Rider for 2021 - Bruce Withers

PLEASURE HACK

JNR Pleasure Hack 8 yrs to 17yrs

Champion Pleasure Hack riding Ricci Mitchell Roxburgh

Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack riding Dolly Lucy Roxburgh

Senior Ring

Pleasure Hack Under 15hh

Champion Pleasure Hack Bruce Withers riding Walleroo Dealer

Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack Kylie George riding Kindred Stud Bundy (Colt)

Pleasure Hack 15hh N/E 15.2hh

Champion Pleasure Hack Riding Duke - Kristy Stocks

Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack riding Tocal Pride & Joy - Annette George

Pleasure Hack Over 15.2hh

Champion Pleasure Hack riding Astro Boy - Kirsten Roxburgh

JUNIOR LED HANDLER

10yrs & Under

Champion - Qiana Joisce

Reserve Champion - Erin Wilson

11years & Under 17years

Champion - Zoe Geelan

Reserve Champion - Lucy Roxburgh

Over 18years

Champion - Amy Wilson

Reserve Champion - Kirsten Roxburgh

Stockman's Challenge 8-17 yrs

Champion - Makaela Hinde - riding Rozalee

Reserve Champion Mitchell Roxburgh- riding Ricci

Stockman's Challenge 18 yrs & over

Champion Bruce Withers riding Walleroo Dealer

Reserve Champion Ben McKenzie riding Happy Feet

SPORTING

Leds A- 4yrs & Over

1st Dawson McKenzie

2nd Khloe FitzGerald

3rd Georgia Murphy- Sonter

4th Maggie Hill

5th Indi Penfold

Participation Blake Griggs, Andy Turner, Phoebe York, Taylor Bennett ,Clayton Thomas

Leds B - 4yrs & Under

1st Ruby Redgrove

2nd Maddison FitzGerald

3rd Wyatt Crawley

4th Brayden George

5th Chase Heffernan

Participation William Hill

7yrs & Under

1st Erin Wilson

2nd Austyn Harry

3rd Danielle Dallas

Participation Alana Williams & Dustin Thomas

9yrs & Under

1st Bailey George

2nd Audri McKenzie

3rd Judd Thomas

Participation Sophie Cody, Marnie Williams, Sienna Crow. Miley Bremner

11yrs & Under

1st Zoe Geelan

2nd Montana Thomas

3rd Qiana Joisce

Participation Hayley Kay, Layla Kropp, Oscar Eastley

14yrs & Under

1st Addi Eastley

2nd Matlida Wagstaff

3rd Georgia Magyar

Participation Tamzin Joisce, Charli Issanchon, Zoe Tyndall, Addison Heritier, Jasmin Turnbull Annabelle Allan, Hayley Billington, Montana Crow, Ashlyn Burley, MacKenzie Wallace.

17yrs and under

1st Makaela Hinde

2nd Chloe Donehue

3rd Darcie Moore

Participation Olivia Tumeth, Kimberley Pease, Prudence Tumeth, Rhiannon Jones.

Novice

1st Anna Clifton

2nd Sturt Clifton

3rd Dee Gerler

Intermediate

1st Katrina Stephens

2nd Kristy Stocks

3rd Kelly Billington

Participation Nykyta Lyons

Open

1st Steve Billington

2nd Natalie Heritier

3rd Bruce Withers

Participation Mike Tuite, Melissa Brooks, Natalie Cody

Jojubi Saddlery Encouragement Award - Layla Kropp

PERPETUAL TROPHIES 2021

Dot Badior Memorial Trophy Sportsmanship - Georgia Magyar

Bob Badior Memorial Trophy Over All Most Improved 13 Years & Under- Erin Wilson

Ken Collison Memorial Trophy for Horsemanship - Annette George

Tom Kirkwood Memorial Trophy Horsemanship Under 21 years - Mikaela Hinde

Alma Heuston Memorial Trophy Highest Point Score Sporting - Anna Clifton

Coral Hume Memorial Trophy Volunteer of the Year - Jono FitzGerald

Terry George Trophy Most Improved 14 Years to Seniors

Highest Overall Point Score Trophy for Ring & Sporting Events 7 years & over - Zoe Geelan

Whitethorn Supreme Ridden Trophy Highest Accumulated Champion point score -Lucy Roxburgh

Stephen Phyllis Memorial Trophy Encouragement Award - Nykyta Lyons

Rumbel Family Endeavour Trophy - Dustin Thomas

Best Presented Horse & Rider - Kirsten Roxburgh

SGC Encouragement - Hayley Kay

Seniors Sheep Station - Darcie Moore

The club would like to Thank Glencore, Kirkwood Produce, Redbournberry Clothing Co, Baileys of Greta, Donna & Bill Bright, Steve & Kelly Billington, Greg & Jenny Jones, Fay & Peter Cox & Christine Arnull for their ongoing Sponsorship & Support.

All Riders are very welcome to join the Club and for any enquires please phone Robbie on 0427254632 or see the facebook page.