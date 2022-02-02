Singleton Gymkhana 2021 Results
Singleton Gymkhana 2021 Results
The Singleton Gymkhana Club End of Year 2021 Pointscore presentation was held in January.
Robbie George was unanimously voted back in as President for 2022 a position he has held since 2019. Denise Geelan and Patrick Issanchon as Vice Presidents. Robbie thanked all the outgoing committee, also the judges and all the helpers he then welcomed the new Committee in.
Congratulations to all the Riders, we are looking forward to the next Gymkhana.The first meeting will be on Sunday the 20 February 2022 at the Singleton Showground in York St. Starting time is 8.45am for a gear check.
HACK
Jnr Pony under 13HH -
Champion Hack- riding Zippy - Qiana Joisce
Reserve Champion- riding her boy Thor - Erin Wilson
Jnr Pony 13hh to 14.2hh -
Champion Hack- riding Misty - Chloe Donehue
Reserve Champion- riding princess- Zoe Geelan
Jnr 14.2hh & Under 15hh
Champion Hack- riding Waymere Lil Doll akaDolly - Lucy Roxburgh
Reserve Champion- riding Toby - Grace Cody
Jnr 15hh & Over
Champion Hack- riding Brenda - Anika Rodgers
Reserve Champion- riding Rozalie - Makaela Hinde
Senior Hack Under 15hh
Champion Hack- riding Kindred Stud Bundy (Colt) - Kylie George
Reserve Champion- riding Walleroo Dealer - Bruce Withers
Senior Hack 15hh N/E 15.2hh
Champion Hack- Riding Tocal Pride & Joy - Annette George
Reserve Champion- riding Duke - Kristy Stocks
Senior Hack Over 15.2hh
Champion Hack- riding Astro Boy - Kirsten Roxburgh
RIDER CLASSES
Led Rider A 4 years over
1st Khloe FitzGerald
2nd Dawson McKenzie
3rd Maggi Hill
4th Georgia Murphy-Sonter
5th Indy Penfold
Led Rider B under 4 years
1st Ruby Redgrove
2nd Maddison FitzGerald
3rd Wyatt Crawley
4th Brayden George
5th Lilly Thomas
7 Yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Erin Wilson
Reserve Champion Rider - Danielle Dallas
9 Yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Audri McKenzie
Reserve Champion Rider - Bailey George
11 Yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Zoe Geelan
Reserve Champion Rider - Montana Thomas
14 Yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Mitchell Roxburgh
Reserve Champion Rider - Matilda Wagstaff
17 Yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Lucy Roxburgh
Reserve Champion Rider - Chloe Donehue
Singleton Gymkhana Junior Champion Rider 2021 - Lucy Roxburgh
Reserve Champion for 2021 is Zoe Geelan
25 Yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Katrina Stephens
Participation - Abbi-Lee Paul & Renee Atfield
40yrs & Under
Champion Rider - Kylie George
Reserve Champion Rider - Natalie Heritier
41yrs and over
Champion Rider - Bruce Withers
Reserve Champion Rider - Annette George
Singleton Gymkhana Club Champion Rider for 2021 - Kylie George
Singleton Gymkhana Club Reserve Champion Rider for 2021 - Bruce Withers
PLEASURE HACK
JNR Pleasure Hack 8 yrs to 17yrs
Champion Pleasure Hack riding Ricci Mitchell Roxburgh
Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack riding Dolly Lucy Roxburgh
Senior Ring
Pleasure Hack Under 15hh
Champion Pleasure Hack Bruce Withers riding Walleroo Dealer
Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack Kylie George riding Kindred Stud Bundy (Colt)
Pleasure Hack 15hh N/E 15.2hh
Champion Pleasure Hack Riding Duke - Kristy Stocks
Reserve Champion Pleasure Hack riding Tocal Pride & Joy - Annette George
Pleasure Hack Over 15.2hh
Champion Pleasure Hack riding Astro Boy - Kirsten Roxburgh
JUNIOR LED HANDLER
10yrs & Under
Champion - Qiana Joisce
Reserve Champion - Erin Wilson
11years & Under 17years
Champion - Zoe Geelan
Reserve Champion - Lucy Roxburgh
Over 18years
Champion - Amy Wilson
Reserve Champion - Kirsten Roxburgh
Stockman's Challenge 8-17 yrs
Champion - Makaela Hinde - riding Rozalee
Reserve Champion Mitchell Roxburgh- riding Ricci
Stockman's Challenge 18 yrs & over
Champion Bruce Withers riding Walleroo Dealer
Reserve Champion Ben McKenzie riding Happy Feet
SPORTING
Leds A- 4yrs & Over
1st Dawson McKenzie
2nd Khloe FitzGerald
3rd Georgia Murphy- Sonter
4th Maggie Hill
5th Indi Penfold
Participation Blake Griggs, Andy Turner, Phoebe York, Taylor Bennett ,Clayton Thomas
Leds B - 4yrs & Under
1st Ruby Redgrove
2nd Maddison FitzGerald
3rd Wyatt Crawley
4th Brayden George
5th Chase Heffernan
Participation William Hill
7yrs & Under
1st Erin Wilson
2nd Austyn Harry
3rd Danielle Dallas
Participation Alana Williams & Dustin Thomas
9yrs & Under
1st Bailey George
2nd Audri McKenzie
3rd Judd Thomas
Participation Sophie Cody, Marnie Williams, Sienna Crow. Miley Bremner
11yrs & Under
1st Zoe Geelan
2nd Montana Thomas
3rd Qiana Joisce
Participation Hayley Kay, Layla Kropp, Oscar Eastley
14yrs & Under
1st Addi Eastley
2nd Matlida Wagstaff
3rd Georgia Magyar
Participation Tamzin Joisce, Charli Issanchon, Zoe Tyndall, Addison Heritier, Jasmin Turnbull Annabelle Allan, Hayley Billington, Montana Crow, Ashlyn Burley, MacKenzie Wallace.
17yrs and under
1st Makaela Hinde
2nd Chloe Donehue
3rd Darcie Moore
Participation Olivia Tumeth, Kimberley Pease, Prudence Tumeth, Rhiannon Jones.
Novice
1st Anna Clifton
2nd Sturt Clifton
3rd Dee Gerler
Intermediate
1st Katrina Stephens
2nd Kristy Stocks
3rd Kelly Billington
Participation Nykyta Lyons
Open
1st Steve Billington
2nd Natalie Heritier
3rd Bruce Withers
Participation Mike Tuite, Melissa Brooks, Natalie Cody
Jojubi Saddlery Encouragement Award - Layla Kropp
PERPETUAL TROPHIES 2021
Dot Badior Memorial Trophy Sportsmanship - Georgia Magyar
Bob Badior Memorial Trophy Over All Most Improved 13 Years & Under- Erin Wilson
Ken Collison Memorial Trophy for Horsemanship - Annette George
Tom Kirkwood Memorial Trophy Horsemanship Under 21 years - Mikaela Hinde
Alma Heuston Memorial Trophy Highest Point Score Sporting - Anna Clifton
Coral Hume Memorial Trophy Volunteer of the Year - Jono FitzGerald
Terry George Trophy Most Improved 14 Years to Seniors
Highest Overall Point Score Trophy for Ring & Sporting Events 7 years & over - Zoe Geelan
Whitethorn Supreme Ridden Trophy Highest Accumulated Champion point score -Lucy Roxburgh
Stephen Phyllis Memorial Trophy Encouragement Award - Nykyta Lyons
Rumbel Family Endeavour Trophy - Dustin Thomas
Best Presented Horse & Rider - Kirsten Roxburgh
SGC Encouragement - Hayley Kay
Seniors Sheep Station - Darcie Moore
The club would like to Thank Glencore, Kirkwood Produce, Redbournberry Clothing Co, Baileys of Greta, Donna & Bill Bright, Steve & Kelly Billington, Greg & Jenny Jones, Fay & Peter Cox & Christine Arnull for their ongoing Sponsorship & Support.
All Riders are very welcome to join the Club and for any enquires please phone Robbie on 0427254632 or see the facebook page.