Compliance experts launch Rightlander Social Media Monitor

This is branded content.



Rightlander.com has launched the Social Media Monitor which automates the analysis of content across social media platforms to ensure marketing partners, such as affiliates, are adhering to regulatory, partnership and branding guidelines.

Social media presents advertisers with many benefits such as increased traffic, improved brand loyalty and immediate customer feedback. However, the proliferation of social media content and speed in which trending posts are viewed presents advertisers with a significant marketing compliance risk.

Influencers and celebrities are very influential for building brand awareness and reaching large audiences on social media. Over the last few years, consumer savviness and new regulation has required affiliates to be more transparent.



Influencers and celebrities advertising via social media must make it clear and obvious that they are targeting consumers with an identifier such as "Ad" or "#ad". In some cases, affiliates who are not approved to market on your behalf still use #ad as a way to heighten their status. Therefore, brand associations must also be checked for authenticity and compliance.

The Rightlander Social Media Monitor has been developed to detect the presence of brands in @mentions, #hashtags and keywords in posts and tweets on some of the most popular social media platforms. The technology checks for infractions such as misleading marketing or content that may not meet regulatory standards in markets such as iGaming and finance.

In addition, Rightlander can monitor over 40,000 established influencers for mentions of a client's brand. The Influencer Monitor service will instantly report any use of the brand, whether they are aware of it or not. Results are made available to Rightlander clients through an enterprise grade online portal for efficient review and remediation.

In a lot of cases, monitoring specialists like Rightlander will be unable to analyse content that is shared in private groups or messages. However, most content shared publicly on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can be scanned automatically. As such, Rightlander can help you to identify risks such as inaccurate offer terms, non-compliant messaging and content that does not follow brand or product guidelines.

Currently clients can monitor Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube with additional platforms available on request. Rightlander Social Media Monitor can be used by organisations in any industry sector and will provide the governance needed to accept social media traffic with confidence.

Ian Sims, founder of Rightlander.com, said: "Increasing use of social platforms and a fast turnover of engagement have presented significant challenges to affiliate compliance departments.



"By integrating new social data sources and running the content discovered through our compliance matching algorithms, we are now able to catch transient compliance issues across Instagram stories, Telegram, Twitter Snapchat and other popular platforms and integrate them into our multi-channel affiliate compliance monitoring solution," he said.

Social media is the latest in a line of online marketing channels that Rightlander is able to monitor for affiliate marketing compliance worldwide. Other channels include websites, email, Telegram, video streaming and PPC or Pay-Per-Click ads.

Rightlander.com is a state-of-the-art advertising and affiliate compliance platform that allows brands, networks, affiliates and regulators to identify potentially non-compliant content in regulated jurisdictions.



It does this by scanning affiliate content from within the target jurisdiction, looking for events or conditions defined by a client and sends alerts when it finds content that meets those conditions.