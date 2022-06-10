Man charged after alleging exposing himself to woman

The Singleton Argus
Man, 21, charged after alleging exposing himself to woman in Singleton

June 10 2022 - 12:30am
A 21-year-old man will appear in court on Friday after he was charged with allegedly exposing himself to a woman at a Singleton Heights home in April.

