Man charged after alleging exposing himself to woman

A 21-year-old man will appear in court on Friday after he was charged with allegedly exposing himself to a woman at a Singleton Heights home in April.
Police said a 54-year-old woman had been inside her Wilcox Avenue home about 7pm on Monday, April 4 when she saw a man standing at a rear door allegedly committing a sexual act.
The woman slammed the door closed and contacted police.
The man fled from the scene on foot before police arrived.
When Hunter Valley Police District officers arrived, they began making inquiries into the incident.
Following investigations, detectives attended a workplace in Singleton where they arrested a 21-year-old man about 1.30pm on Thursday, June 9.
He was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with carry out sexual act towards another without consent and wilful and obscene exposure near public place.
He was refused bail and will appear at Singleton Local Court later on Friday, June 10.
