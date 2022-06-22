The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council voting this week on a recommendation for a 2 per cent pay rise for mayor and councillors

June 22 2022 - 4:30pm
Pay rise for mayor and councillors

With the Fair Work Commission ruling last week to grant a 5.2 per cent increase to the national minimum wage our council will be voting this week on a recommendation for a 2 per cent pay rise for the mayor and councillors.

