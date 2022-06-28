Singleton High School's history making run in Bill Turner Trophy finishes with loss

Singleton High School's history making run in the Bill Turner Trophy has finished with the under-15 girls soccer team losing to All Saints College St Peter's Maitland in the regional final at Cooks Square Park.
Singleton went down 10-1 in the final but competed strongly against a team which included two Newcastle Jets junior and a host of players with NPLW experience with the Maitland Magpies.
Singleton High's goal was scored by Kealah Boldery from the penalty spot after their skipper Georgie Williams was fouled in the penalty area.
It was the first time Singleton High had reached the regional final, which represented the top 64 of 500 competing teams across NSW and Victoria, and came after three wins in the preliminary rounds.
Along the way Singleton defeated Mount View 9-1, Hunter Valley Grammar 6-4 and Maitland High 4-1, with star striker Maronay Smuts, a regular rugby union player, scored 13 goals in the previous three games.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team. They have all consistently tried their hardest throughout all four games. We've only got five girls who actually play soccer on the weekend," team coach Mark Henderson said.
"To make the regional final for the first time is fantastic for our kids and fantastic for Singleton High School.
"All we could ask them to do was go out there and play their hardest and they did. The whole school will be proud of them."
Team captain Georgie Williams, who is one of the side's smallest player, was again among the team's best along with Kealah Boldrey, Maronay Smuts and Singleton Greyhounds rugby league player Maddie Gilmore in goal.
