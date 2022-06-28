The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Photos

Singleton High School's history making run in Bill Turner Trophy finishes with loss

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 10:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singleton High School's history making run in the Bill Turner Trophy has finished with the under-15 girls soccer team losing to All Saints College St Peter's Maitland in the regional final at Cooks Square Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.