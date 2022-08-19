Hunter Valley based Bureen Cattle Company enjoyed a very successful led steer and carcase competition at this month's Queensland "Ekka" Show.
In the led judging they took out the middleweight champion steer with their Limousin entry that was bred by Wendy and Ross Lawrence, Rouchel near Aberdeen.
Advertisement
This steer went onto win the middleweight championship on the hook and RNA middleweight jackpot competition.
Bureen Cattle Company was formed in 2020 and is s joint venture between Tractor and Yendarra Charolais studs.
In addition to their success with the Limousin entry they fed and prepared for the show they also exhibited the middleweight eating quality award winner, a Charolais steer.This steer along with another of their Charolais entries was a member of the the breed's Ken McDonald Shield team that was placed third overall.
In other Hunter wins heavyweight carcase eating quality award: Scone Grammar School, Scone Angus-cross steer. Reserve junior champion steer carcase: St Joseph's College, Aberdeen, Limousin-cross steer.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.