State Matters: Flood and freight forums, new Ag permits, more plastic bans, nominate women for the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll

Updated November 2 2022 - 8:41am, first published 3:00am
Nominations are open for the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, which pays tribute to rural women who give their time to helping others in the community.

SES forum

THE NSW SES is currently hosting community flood forums to help enhance its operational response to floods and storms across the Hunter region.

