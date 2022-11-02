THE NSW SES is currently hosting community flood forums to help enhance its operational response to floods and storms across the Hunter region.
Following significant flooding in February, March, June and July of this year, residents, business owners and organisations are encouraged to provide feedback on how the SES can ensure communities are supported in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from future flooding.
An independent facilitator has been appointed to enable open and constructive feedback between the SES and the community.
A community flood forum is being held at Broke Hall on Saturday, November 5, 12.30pm-3pm.
Freight operators are invited to participate in a forum at Singleton Diggers on Thursday, November 3, 9.30am-12.30pm as part of a series of discussions being held across NSW.
Local freight operators can provide input around future planning for freight in the Upper Hunter Electorate and across NSW, current investments in new projects, along with initiatives and upcoming opportunities.
The forums allow the NSW Government to engage with industry and to have important discussions with local freight operators and customers about unique challenges and opportunities.
The state government has announced a new Agricultural Commodities Permit to support farmers affected by flooding and needing to transport stock feed.
The government is working with industry to ensure heavy vehicles get the access they need along key transport links.
The new permit means farmers can apply to have heavy vehicle access to all local roads in regional NSW. Permits can be applied for in the standard way via the NHVR permit portal: nhvr.gov.au/about-us/nhvr-portal
Nominations are open for the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, which publicly pays tribute to the vast number of rural women who have given their time and energy to helping others in our community.
Coordinated by the NSW Rural Women's Network, nominations are open to girls and women living outside of Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong.
Nominations for the Honour Roll, which must address volunteer work undertaken in 2021 or 2022, close on November 30 at: nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden-treasures.
Lightweight, single-use plastic bags were banned in June and on November 1, some of the most commonly littered single-use plastics were also banned. Among the items on the list are expanded polystyrene cups, plastic straws, chopsticks, cotton buds and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads.
More information: dpe.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/plastics-ban-nsw
The Service NSW Mobile Service Centre will be making stops across the Upper Hunter electorate this month.
On Thursday 10 November, Service NSW will be outside Stroud Uniting Church in Cowper Street, 10am-3pm.
The Upper Hunter Shire Council office in Liverpool Street Scone hosts the mobile service on Tuesday and Wednesday, 15 and 16 November, 9am-3pm.
On Thursday, 17 November the centre returns to the Murrurundi Visitor Information Centre and Community Connect Service in Mayne Street, 10am-3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.