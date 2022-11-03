After Jerrys Plains chalked up 200 years since European settlement earlier this year, we're now working with the community on the future of the Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground.
Community input is sought to help prepare a Plan of Management for the site, which will set out how the land will be managed and used in keeping with the requirements of the Crown Land Management Act and Local Government Act and regulation.
At the same time, we're also keen to hear feedback on the draft Landscape Master Plan for the Recreation Ground that was funded under the United Wambo Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA).
The draft Landscape Masterplan provides for three stages of improvements for the Recreation Ground, including safer pedestrian movement around the Community Arts Hall with a larger picnic or village green directly in front of the hall, as well as new parking along Wambo Street with a new vehicular access point provided for the camping area.
Stage one includes the new playground to be installed early next year, as well as an accessible pedestrian link, shade trees, general landscaping and highway screen planting.
You can have your say by completing the five-minute survey, or come along to a community drop-in session at the Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground on Thursday 10 November from 4-6pm, or Saturday 12 November from 9-11am.
Submissions close on 2 December 2022.
A major component of the Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground is the importance of the site to visitors, so it's somewhat timely that we're also looking closely at the future of our visitor economy.
We've been working in partnership with Cessnock City Council on the Draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan 2022-2030 and the draft Hunter Valley Situational Analysis accompanying document, which are also on public exhibition for feedback from the community.
The draft plan aims to grow and expand the visitor economy across the Singleton and Cessnock local government areas as an internationally-renowned wine, food and beverage destination, along with the ongoing development of diverse tourism and visitor experiences across culture, nature, wellness, arts, heritage and music tourism.
As well as the expertise of specialist consultants and the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association, the draft Plan also incorporates input from a range of stakeholders at 24 workshops and small group meetings, and 336 survey responses.
For more information or to ask questions, you can attend an information session at Singleton Diggers, York Street on Thursday 17 November between 2pm and 4pm.
Submissions close on 23 November.
To view the draft documents or for more information about these projects, visit Council's website at W singleton.nsw.gov.au
