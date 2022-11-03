The Singleton Argus
From the Mayor's desk: Have your say on future of the Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground and Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan

By Cr Sue Moore, Mayor of Singleton
November 4 2022 - 7:00am
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore.

After Jerrys Plains chalked up 200 years since European settlement earlier this year, we're now working with the community on the future of the Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground.

