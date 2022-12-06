The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council's calls for funding benefits communities

Updated December 7 2022 - 10:37am, first published 9:36am
In another sign that our advocacy work is paying off - quite literally - the NSW Government's latest Resources for Regions announcement delivered a total of $12,713,850 for projects and programs across our local government area.

