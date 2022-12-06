In another sign that our advocacy work is paying off - quite literally - the NSW Government's latest Resources for Regions announcement delivered a total of $12,713,850 for projects and programs across our local government area.
The Round Nine allocation takes our total tally to more than $25 million since the improvements we advocated for were introduced three years ago, guaranteeing an allocated amount for mining communities, removing the benefit cost ratio and co-contribution requirement, and allowing programs that have supported mental health, skills development and business support along with infrastructure projects.
We saw more wonderful outcomes this time around, with more support for sport and recreational facilities, ever-important roads upgrades, new footpaths and improvements for the historical Singleton Showground, to name a few.
I make particular note of the Singleton Community Rural Halls Upgrade Program, which will deliver $1,770,000 to improve our community halls at Broke, Bulga, Elderslie, Glendon, Glendon Brook, Hebden, Mirannie, Mitchell's Flat, Mount Olive, Putty, Warkworth and Whittingham.
This is a special initiative because it goes to the heart of life in our rural communities, where halls play wide and varied roles as community centres, neighbourhood safe spaces and evacuation centres.
On that theme, $200,000 was also announced for the Singleton Access and Inclusion Enhancement program to promote understanding and awareness of access by providing training and education programs, portable equipment such as ramps and hearing augmentation, and a community-wide International Day for People with a Disability event.
It's a perfect supplement to the Disability Inclusion Action Plan adopted earlier this year, which works towards accessibility as well as inclusivity for all, and the Draft Community Development Strategy 2022-2026 that was publicly exhibited recently and addresses current and likely future issues affecting the social, cultural and wellbeing of the Singleton community.
And what better time to celebrate all that we each bring to our community than Christmas? After overcoming what has been another challenging year for many, it truly is the season to be merry and bright as we look towards 2023.
I wish you and your family a very happy festive season and look forward to what we'll achieve together in the new year.
