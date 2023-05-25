The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Boom time for regional and rural jobs but soaring rents and dwindling vacancies means potential applicants have no where to live

Updated May 26 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regional job advertisements grew three times faster than in metropolitan Australia at the end of 2022, with demand for doctors and nurses skyrocketing, according to new research by the Regional Australia Institute (RAI).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.