V8 Supercar driver Ryan Gilroy has commissioned a special street-art bonnet which will be auctioned to raise funds for the Greta bus crash survivors, victims and their immediate families

Updated July 5 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:56pm
Newcastle based local artist Jordan Lucky and Singleton's Ryan Gilroy with the one-of-a-kind street art bonnet, honouring those impacted by the Hunter Valley's tragic bus accident. Picture supplied.
Singleton local, and V8 Supercar driver Ryan Gilroy is raising money to support the survivors, victims and their immediate families affected by the fatal bus accident on Sunday 11 of June 2023 in the Hunter Valley.

