Singleton local, and V8 Supercar driver Ryan Gilroy is raising money to support the survivors, victims and their immediate families affected by the fatal bus accident on Sunday 11 of June 2023 in the Hunter Valley.
In collaboration with Newcastle based local artist Jordan Lucky, Ryan Gilroy has commissioned a one-of-a-kind street art bonnet, honouring those impacted by the tragic accident.
Jordan Lucky is a prominent Newcastle based street artist, muralist, illustrator, and digital designer, with notable artworks seen throughout NSW including many in Newcastle and the Hunter.
Gilroy was born, raised and lives in Singleton. He made his debut in the Supercars Super3 series with a podium finish at the Newcastle 500 in March 2023.
He will race with the commemorative bonnet on his car, from 7 to 9 July at the 2023 Townsville 500.
The bonnet will be auctioned online by Grays.com from the 5 July through to closing of the Townsville 500 on 9 July.
Every dollar donated will go directly to the survivors, victims, and their immediate families via the fund co- managed by the NSW Government and Rotary Australia.
Trevor Stewart from HSV Heaven has kindly already offered $10,000 for the commemorative bonnet.
