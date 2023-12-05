Racing through the rainbow at school colour run

BURSTS of colour, fun music and big smiles were the scene of the school oval at Singleton's Australian Christian College on Tuesday, as students marked the end of the term with a colour run.
From prep to year 11, each year group were dressed in white at the starting line before jumping, running and dancing their way through obstacles while being plastered with coloured powder by their peers and teachers.
The most popular obstacle of the day among participants was the ball pit. Other activities involved running under a parachute and pool noodles, crawling under and over ropes, balancing on beam and runnning through a blow up rainbow and bubbles.
Year 4 student Ellie Barnett, 10, said jumping over the ball pit was the best part.
"It was so much fun, my least favourite was probably the ropes," she said.
Classmate Jack Williamson, 10, was also a fan of the pit.
"I got the timing right, I jumped over it with just one step, and I got a decent amount of colour on myself," he said.
Year 6 student Ashlee Link, 12, was covered in colour from head to toe and said thankfully it was easy to wash out.
"The colour comes out, it's biodegradable, it's made out of cornstarch and food colouring so it's environmentally friendly," she said.
Isabella Burgman, 12, and James Perry, 12, said they loved getting covered in colour while Lane Bunyan, 12, said he liked the feel of the powder through his hair.
Australian Christian College prep to 12 sports coordinator Kellie Guthrie said she has been running the colour run for three years and it was always a great way to celebrate the end of the schooling year.
"It's fun, the kids get to exercise and it's just a great way to see the year out," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.