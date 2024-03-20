Savor every bite: Expert tips to amp up your burgers

These tips will take your burgers to the next level so you enjoy every juicy bite. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The classic American comfort food burger has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a patty sandwiched between two buns. Making the ideal burger has evolved into an art form because of the abundance of ingredients and methods available.

But no matter how much or little experience you have with the grill, these tips will take your burgers to the next level so you can enjoy every juicy bite.

Start with quality ingredients

Great burgers start with high-quality ingredients. If you want your ground beef to have the most taste and moisture, use high-quality beef that has a healthy fat-to-lean ratio. For variety, try replacing some of the meat with lamb, turkey, or even plant-based options.

To elevate the flavor and texture of your burger, be sure to add fresh, tasty toppings like:

Juicy tomatoes

Crunchy lettuce

Pungent pickles

Seasoning is key

The seasoning you use on your burgers can make all the difference. While salt and pepper alone can do the trick, experiment with different herbs, spices, and seasoning blends to give your patties more flavor and texture. Before grilling or cooking, give the meat at least 30 minutes to rest after uniformly coating it with seasonings.

Perfect the patty

The size and shape of the burger patties are the most important ingredients. Carefully shape the patties without overworking the flesh; to keep them from expanding while cooking, press down softly in the middle with your thumb. For even cooking and luscious results, aim for a uniform thickness.

If you're up for an adventure, stuff your patties with bacon, cheese, or anything else your heart desires for an extra flavor explosion.

Get the grill going

The best way to cook burgers is definitely on the grill because it gives them that amazing smokey flavor. To avoid food from sticking, oil the grill grates and bring the grill to medium-high heat.

Also, to achieve medium-rare doneness, fry the patties for three to four minutes on each side. Feel free to vary the cooking time to your liking. You should also avoid making a dry burger by pressing down too hard on the patties with the spatula; doing so will release the juices.

Toast to perfection

The ideal bun is essential for each burger. To make the buns golden brown and somewhat crispy, toast them in a skillet or on the grill with a little butter. In addition to enhancing the burger's flavor and texture, this keeps the bread from getting mushy from the burger's liquids.

You can also add some flavor by slathering on some condiments, such as:

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Experiment with toppings

Get wild with the toppings; that's part of what makes burgers so delicious. The options are practically limitless, ranging from the tried-and-true pairing of cheese and bacon to more creative pairings like avocado and fried eggs. Think of combining flavors and textures in a way that will make your taste receptors dance with delight.

Master the art of assembly

Making the ideal burger from scratch is a true culinary skill. To make the most of your buns, start with the bottom bun and carefully layer on the toppings, making sure to distribute each component evenly. Then, press down lightly to lock everything in place. On top of the cooked burger, lay the top bun and gently press down to secure.

You can also use a skewer or toothpick to keep the burger from falling apart while you savor it for an extra dose of sophistication.

Level up your burger experience

If you want to make great burgers, you should try to become an expert. You can take your burgers to the next level by using high-quality products, honing your seasoning and cooking skills, and becoming inventive with toppings.