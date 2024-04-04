Driver dies in hospital after horror crash on New England Highway

A MAN has died in hospital after a horror crash on the New England Highway north of Scone on Thursday.
In a statement, NSW Police said initial inquiries suggest that a Volvo semi-trailer and Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan collided in the northbound lanes, before colliding with an oncoming Isuzu truck in the southbound lane.
Hunter Valley Police District officers, NSW Ambulance paramedics and RFS firefighters rushed to the scene to help those inside the vehicles.
The Isuzu driver, a 41-year-old man, was freed from the vehicle by emergency services.
He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition; however, died in hospital early this morning.
The Toyota driver, a 63-year-old man, was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition, while his 60-year-old female passenger taken by ambulance to the same hospital in a stable condition.
A 60-year-old man, who was driving the Volvo, was treated at the scene for shock and taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established with the New England Highway closed in both directions for several hours.
Crash Investigation Unit specialist officers examined the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The New England Highway has since reopened, and according to Live Traffic NSW, the incident which occurred just after 12pm on Thursday, April 4, ended almost 12 hours later at 11.08pm.
The Newcastle Herald understands some drivers travelling towards Scone from the north were forced to turn back, due to unsafe conditions on the eastern route, closures on the western route and the crash scene which took hours to clear, with drivers being told it may not reopen until midnight.
More information will be released once available.
