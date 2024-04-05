Flood warning issued for Bulga, Wollombi and lower Hunter

Minor to moderate flooding likely to develop at Wollombi , Bulga and Maitland during Saturday and into Sunday.
Heavy rainfall across the Hunter region during Friday into Saturday is likely to cause minor to moderate flooding across along the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter catchment.
Reported rainfall in the district until Friday afternoon ranged from 70mm around Singleton to 128mm at Putty.
River level rises to the minor flood level are likely overnight Friday into Saturday along the Wollombi Brook at Wollombi and Bulga, and Hunter River at Maitland. Further river level rises are possible during Saturday based on forecast rainfall.
A Severe Weather Warning is current for parts of the Hunter region for heavy and locally intense rainfall.
Moderate flooding is likely along the Wollombi Brook.
The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.70 m) overnight Friday into Saturday. The river level is likely reach the moderate flood level (8.60 m) Saturday morning, based on forecast rainfall.
The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.00 m) overnight Friday into Saturday. The river level is likely to reach the moderate flood level (3.70 m) Saturday morning. Further river level rises are possible based on forecast rainfall.
Minor flooding is likely along the Lower Hunter.
The Hunter River at Singleton is likely to remain below the minor flood level (10.00 m) overnight Friday into Saturday, based on forecast rainfall.
The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is likely to reach the minor flood level (5.90 m) Saturday morning, based on forecast rainfall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.