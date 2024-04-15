Five common items that are difficult to pack for shipping (and how to pack them)

Learn how to best pack items for moving to save time, money, and agitation.

It's easier than ever to ship all manner of items throughout Australia-and, indeed, the world-via courier.



Modern fleet management software has almost made an exact science of the job of moving parcels and freight.



Most of the time, though, you're still obliged to package your items yourself.

Needless to say, some items are easier to pack and ship than others.



Below is a list of commonly moved items that are among the most difficult to prepare for shipping.



We also provide some tips to save you time, money, and agitation.

Artwork

Depending on the type of artwork you want to ship, packing it can present a major challenge. Large mounted paintings and sculptures are the most awkward because of their size, weight, and delicacy. If the art is very valuable, that complicates matters even further. One mistake can result in irreparable damage.

Tips for shipping artwork

Consider shipping via freight. Oversized artwork (over 25 kg in weight or 1.5 m in length) is probably better off with a freight service. That's because freight companies specialise in handling very large and heavy items.

Take photos of the artwork prior to and after packing it. That way you have proof of its condition before the shipping company takes custody of it.

Insure your artwork. Insuring shipments is an advisable policy in general. With high-value items like expensive artwork, however, it's imperative.

Vinyl

Vinyl is safely delivered to customers via courier all the time, so packaging your records may seem like a straightforward thing. But that's only the case if you have the right materials and understand some not-so-obvious rules around preparing vinyl for courier delivery.

Tips for shipping vinyl

Don't ship records inside their outer sleeves. Doing so increases the chances of your records shifting around in transit, which is something you definitely want to avoid. Moreover, the edges of the records might cut through the sides of the outer sleeves. Separate the record from its sleeve using a piece of firm cardboard and some bubble wrap.

Use an LP mailer. As the name suggests, LP mailers are shipping boxes specifically designed for vinyl records. Other types of boxes are unlikely to be the right size. (The exception is if you're sending many records in the same shipment, in which case you'll have to use a larger box; just make sure it's in good condition and only slightly wider and longer than the record sleeves.)

Track your vinyl shipment. Modern courier companies all employ a sophisticated . Modern courier companies all employ a sophisticated vehicle management system , which provides accurate real-time tracking among other things. Take advantage of it.

Bicycles

People ship bicycles for various reasons. Maybe you're going on a cycling holiday abroad; or maybe you've sold an old bike online and must now send it to your customer. Whatever the case may be, you want to be sure that it's going to reach its destination without sustaining any damage to the frame, wheels, or components.

Tips for shipping bicycles

Use a bike box. New bicycles leave the warehouse in boxes which are made specifically for moving bicycles. You'll be hard pressed to make any other kind of box work. A bike box is really your only option. Head to your local bike shop to see whether they have any old boxes lying around. Failing that, you can purchase one online.

Disassemble the bike. Bikes have a large number of components, including many moving parts. These need to be isolated from the frame and protected with bubble wrap or a similar packaging material. Bikes that are not sufficiently disassembled will not fit inside the shipping container.

Pay a shop to pack your bicycle for you. Unless you have experience disassembling and packing bicycles, this is going to be your best option. Most if not all local bike shops are willing to pack your bike for shipping. Of course, you will be charged for this service, and it may take a couple days, depending how busy they are.

Furniture

A lot of furniture is hard to ship owing to its bulk. If you're moving house, you're probably going to pay a moving company to take care of everything for you. But suppose you're sending only one or two pieces of furniture-then it's going to make more sense for you to package it yourself.

Tips for shipping furniture

Disassemble your furniture prior to shipping. If the furniture you're sending can be disassembled at all, take the time to disassemble it-even if it's only a matter of removing the feet from a sofa. This, in addition to reducing the likelihood of damage, will keep the cost of shipping to a minimum, as you'll be able to use a smaller shipping container.

Consider using a freight carrier. Many types of furniture cannot be disassembled, or can only be disassembled to a small extent. In the case of large, heavy furniture that you're unable to downsize, freight may be the best option. With that said, some courier companies are able to carry oversized items for an additional fee; take some time to shop around for price quotes before making a final decision.

Use a pallet. Palletising your shipment is recommended if you're sending very heavy furniture. Indeed, some carriers will only agree to ship oversized items if they are secured to a pallet with shrink wrap. Do some homework before trying to palletise furniture on your own.

Car parts

As with furniture and artwork, car parts present a shipping challenge due to their size, heft, and irregular shapes. Different rules apply to different parts, but there are some general considerations to keep in mind.

Tips for shipping car parts

Use corrugated, double-walled boxes. The importance of using a box with structural integrity can't be overstated. Do not use old boxes or boxes with thin walls, as they may not be able to contain the parts for the duration of the shipping journey, particularly when exposed to continuous vibrations from the road.

Drain all fluid prior to shipping. You're not allowed to ship parts containing liquid-e.g. oil, coolant, transmission fluid, etc. Ensure that such parts are entirely drained of liquid before packing them for shipping. If you're shipping wheels, deflate the tyres beforehand.

Do not attempt to ship glass. Headlights and taillights aside, car parts containing glass cannot be shipped via courier. Car batteries are also prohibited.