Council approves $4m in loan funding for new indoor pool cover

Singleton Council is poised to spent $4.7 million on two key projects for the town.
The council voted at its April meeting to approve advanced budget allocations in the 2024/25 financial year to allow for efficient project tendering for major projects.
The first is $4 million for the Singleton Gym and Swim 25m pool dome replacement, funded from proposed loan borrowing. The second project costing $700,000 is for Singleton Council operations depot detailed design, funded from council's water and sewer reserves.
The dome replacement for the indoor pool began back in 2018 when an independent assessment was untaken on the structure that recommended its replacement. A development application (DA) for that work was approved by council in 2020. That DA will lapse next year so council considered it imperative to start the process now to ensure that a new DA is not required.
Council's existing water and sewer depot located in Waterworks Lane has recently been sold to Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to make way for the Singleton bypass. Council had been in lengthy negotiations with TfNSW over the sale of the waterworks depot with council saying the relocation would be costly and they needed fair and just compensation for the site.
Since the sale, the depot is now temporarily located in John Street, but there are plans for it to be moved to a new permanent site on council-owned land on Dyrring Road. To start the process for the depot's new location council needed to assure its budget allocation.
