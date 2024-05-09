Singleton's Fire & Rescue station to open its doors on Saturday

Singleton's Fire & Rescue Station in Pitt Street will once again throw open its doors and encourage the young and of course the young at heart to climb on board their fire trucks.
The annual open day is set down for Saturday, May 11 from 10am to 2pm.
It is the public's chance to meet our firefighters, see their specialised equipment and fire trucks - all while learning about how a working smoke alarm can help save lives this winter.
Fire & Rescue are conducting free Home Fire Safety Visit program where they will attend your home at a time that suits and they will check that your smoke alarms are in good working condition, and are installed in suitable areas.
Arrange a visit fr you smoke alarm check at: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.