New tackle training equipment for the Singleton Bulls junior players

Training sessions at the Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club are safe and effective, thanks to funding from Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) operation to purchase new tackle training equipment.
The $6,250 donation enabled the junior rugby club to purchase several new pieces of training gear including tackle pads, tackle mats, tackle bag, speed sled and hit shields.
Joel Neale, President for Singleton Junior Rugby Club was thrilled with the new gear.
"We are very focused on ensuring that our 270 players feel competent in tackling and taking a tackle to ensure a safe and enjoyable game.
"Rugby is a physical game and injuries can occur in tackle situations, so its vital players are coached and trained correctly using the latest rugby tackle training equipment.
"Safety is a priority at our club and with the new tackle pads, bags and shields, our players can develop proper form, technique, and impact control during their weekly training sessions.
"Mount Thorley Warkworth have financially assisted us in the past to purchase new training gear and we are thankful for their continual support to help keep improving the club," said Joel.
Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club is a community based junior sporting club for rugby union players between the ages of five and eighteen.
Throughout the year, there are two rugby seasons: a 15-side season from April to September and 7-side season from September to November.
Around 90 volunteers manage the club, and junior training and playing fields are located at the Allan Bull sportsground, on the corner of Bridgman Road and Acacia Circuit.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager Cris Shadbolt was happy to assist the club again this round.
"Sport unites our community and encourages participation at all ages in a competitive and fun setting. It also teaches teamwork, positive health and wellbeing, responsibility, and skills.
"We are pleased our funding could enhance the resources at the club for the safety of the rugby union players in our community," said Cris.
