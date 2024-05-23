St Joseph's College Aberdeen outstanding success at Wingham Beef Week

Reading through the Wingham Beef Week's carcase results one name dominated the top placings St Joseph Catholic College, Aberdeen.
As longtime supporters of the event the Upper Hunter based high school have often returned home with some broad ribbons but the results for 2024 really impressed their agriculture teacher Lisa Bright.
"The St Joseph's cattle gained brilliant carcase results at Wingham Beef Week.," she said.
"From the eight head exhibited, one led and seven unled, we were awarded four first places with all scoring over 88, two thirds and two fourths. Plus four Champion ribbons and the Grand Champion Carcase."
The grand champion carcase was a Limousin steer that won his heavy middleweight unled class with a score of 94.11 that included maximum points for market specifications and lean meat yield and a MSA score of 39.11. He was bred by Col and Lorna McGilchrist, Wallabadah.
Also in the unled classes the light middleweight champion carcase was another Limousin entry that scored 93.89. This steer was bred by Neil Nelson, Singleton who has been supplying St Joseph's with steers for nearly a decade.
"We have developed a strong relationship with Neil over the years and his Limousin steers have consistently performed on the hoof and the hook at competitions like Wingham," Ms Bright said.
"Looking back on the results, just at Wingham Beef Week, Neil's steers have won many broad ribbons including grand champion led steer and reserve champion carcase in 2022 and this year he supplied two more exceptional steers.
"It is great for have tor the school and the students to have this relationship with the breeders of the steers we exhibit."
The second steer bred by Mr Nelson was the only led steer shown by St Josephs and it came third on the hoof and won the heavy midweight class scoring 91.14.
The champion led steer carcase was exhibited by Wingham High School. The Angus steer scored 93.03 on the hook.
Paraders:
