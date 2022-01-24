news, local-news,

With a long history as one of Singleton's oldest parks, the future management and land use of Howe Park is under the spotlight in a draft Plan of Management and Masterplan to be exhibited for community feedback from January, 31 2022. In line with requirements under Crown land legislation, the document was developed by open space, recreation and environmental planners Gondwana Consulting with extensive consultation with the community, particularly user groups of the site, and Singleton Council staff. The draft Plan now has Ministerial Consent from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to be publicly exhibited. A public hearing will be held at Council's Administration Building on February 17, 2022 at 5.30pm. All interested people are invited to attend. The draft Plan proposes to categorise the land as: Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning, said Howe Park covered 17.3ha and much of this area was Crown land managed by Council including the oval, Howe Park Tennis Club and courts, and much of the Singleton Golf Course (including the Singleton Golf Club building). "Howe Park was initially reserved as a public park in 1887, and today's park is also used by both the Singleton District Cricket Association and Singleton Strikers Football Club. It is also a valuable open space for casual activities such as walking, informal games, dog-walking, and relaxing," he said. "Given the importance of the site today both as a recreational and leisure facility and historically with links to the Howe family (including John Howe who led the first European exploration party to Singleton) and the Singleton Golf Club, the future of the site holds a special significance. "The draft Plan of Management and Masterplan will be a guideline for the future management and use of the site, to ensure it meets the needs of the community now and into the future while maintaining its integrity." Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr acknowledged the importance of the community contribution in developing the draft Plan. "Sporting groups, park users, neighbours, the local community and any other interested people or groups were invited to contribute their opinions, issues or suggestions to help draft the plan of management and I thank everyone who completed a feedback form or was involved in the drop-in information sessions or meetings with Council and the consultant," he said. "This is the final part of the process to review the draft Plan to make sure it reflects the community's vision and aspirations for the site, before it is presented to Council for adoption." The Draft Howe Park Plan of Management and Masterplan is available on Council's website at W singleton.nsw.gov.au or in hard copy at the Administration Building, Singleton Library or Singleton Visitor Information Centre until 11 March 2021.

Howe Park is not only one of Singleton's oldest parks but also a multi-sport facility and soon the community will have the opportunity to provide feedback on its future