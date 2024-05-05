The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Gresford's Lachlan Richardson named as NSW captain for PBR state of origin

By Newsroom
Updated May 6 2024 - 9:00am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gresford's Lachlan Richardson has been named captain of the 2024 NSW Professional Bull Riders (PBR) state of origin team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.