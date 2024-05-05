Gresford's Lachlan Richardson named as NSW captain for PBR state of origin

Gresford's Lachlan Richardson has been named captain of the 2024 NSW Professional Bull Riders (PBR) state of origin team.
Richardson replaces Singleton's Cody Heffernan who led the NSW team for the past two years.
2023 PBR Australia champion Macaulie Leather (Calliope, Queensland) will captain Team Queensland.
Modelled after the State of Origin rugby series, the trio of events sees a 10-rider roster each represent Team New South Wales and Team Queensland at the state vs. state bull riding showdown.
The first Origin event will kick off in Brisbane on June 8, followed by Newcastle on June 22, and finally Cairns on July 13, where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be crowned.
Since the series inception in 2019, (no 2020 event due to COVID-19) Team Queensland has dominated the dirt, securing four Origin victories under their belt.
Captain Macaulie Leather said he is eager to defend their title this year and ensure Queensland emerges triumphant once again.
Leather, who has been sidelined for the last few events due to a leg injury he sustained on his farm, is set to make his return to the circuit at the upcoming Rockhampton Invitational next weekend.
"I have high hopes for this year," said Leather. "The team format is the best part of the Origin Series. To be able to do it with all my mates, it's just a different feeling."
NSW Captain Richardson expressed his determination to secure their first Origin victory, following a narrow miss last season.
"Being captain is something I've worked towards," said Richardson. "Every time you put on your jersey, it fires you up because it's not just about yourself.
"To be the leader of your home state and coming from behind, we're going to give it all we've got."
The full team roster will be announced in the coming weeks, as riders eagerly compete for vital points at upcoming competitions in Rockhampton (May 10-11) and Caboolture (May 24-25).
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said the Origin Series would play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the Monster Energy PBR Australia Grand Finals occurring in Townsville on November 1 and 2, which is the richest bull riding event in the entire southern hemisphere.
"Each Origin event offers $30,000 in prize money, adding to a total of $90,000 across the three events," said Mr Young.
"The Cowboy of Origin will get $25,000 and this year's PBR Australian Champion will receive $75,000.
"Last year's PBR Origin events were all a sell-out, so we're encouraging fans to get their tickets early this year and secure their spot.
"We're looking forward to another great Origin Series in 2024 and we're eager to see which team takes out the first event win of the series inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 8."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.