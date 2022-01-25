sport, local-sport,

Six keen ladies arrived at Howe Park tennis club on Saturday to enjoy a game of croquet. The weather was perfect and the court was freshly mown. Carolyn Pearce and Lois Brooker managed two wins each. Lois also perfected a "jump shot"to score a hoop.The members welcomed Betty Price back, following the passing of her husband, Don, before Christmas. Results: Carolyn Pearce & Lois Brooker def Robyn Schmierer & Val Smith 7/4.Val Smith & Lois Brooker def Betty Price & Betty Knight 7/5. Carolyn Pearce & Betty Price def Robyn Schmierer & Betty Knight 7/5. New members are welcome any Saturday at Howe Park,1pm start. All equipment supplied. Lois Brooker

Howe Park croquet returns