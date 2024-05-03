Learn about wildlife rescues - what to do and who to contact

Hunter Wildlife Rescue will be holding two information sessions in Singleton to help the community better understand how best to approach and rescue injured native animals.
Sometimes the animals can also just be found in the wrong place and need to be removed and rescued for their own safety.
Hunter Wildlife Rescue's work covers a large area from Muswellbrook to Newcastle.
Their senior wombat co-ordinator Judith Hopper said the two half day session are designed to provide the public with basic skills on how best to rescue the animals and who to contact if they need assistance.
To be held at the CWA Hall in Pitt Street the first session is on Friday 10 May and the second on Saturday 15 June. Both days start at 10:00am and inlude morning tea.
One of the topics covered during the day will be Wombat Mange a disease Judith describes as absolutely horrible.
"Usually the wombats die from infections as a flow-on from the manage," she said.
"It is a very painful disease for the animals and was introduced via foxes. It requires correct treatment and our sessions will cover information about how to do that."
If you would like more information about the sessions and Hunter Wildlife Rescue's work contact: 0455401672
The hotline for injured animals is: 0418628483.
