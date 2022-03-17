The Singleton Argus
BREAKING: Singleton back to polls after NSW Supreme Court decision

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 17 2022 - 6:02am, first published 4:57am
ELECTION: The Singleton Council Civic Centre

Voters in the Singleton local government area will be returning to the polls after a ruling by the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, March 17.

Local News

