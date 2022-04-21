The Singleton Argus
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Obituary: Remembering Michael Joseph (Mick) Watson, 12 years district president of the CFMEU, Labor stalwart and golf lover

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
April 21 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Mick Watson, 35 years in coal and 12 years head of the mine workers' union in this region. Meeting Nelson Mandela as part of a delegation with Bob Hawke was a moment he treasured. The Centenary Medal recognised his contribution to Australian life. The irony of a letter with it, signed by John Howard, was not lost on him.

ONE of the most important mining union figures of the modern era, Mick Watson, died on Tuesday from complications associated with a melanoma, aged 78.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.