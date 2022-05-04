The Singleton Argus
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce announces $2.7million in funding for the upgrade of Singleton's livestock selling centre

By Louise Nichols
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:05am
The Nationals candidate for Hunter James Thomson, Singleton Mayor Sue Moore and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce at the Singleton livestock selling centre.

Singleton's livestock selling centre at Clydesdale looks set for a further transformation thanks to an injection of $2.7 million from the Federal government.

