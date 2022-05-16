On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:00pm, Singleton Fire & Rescue, Branxton Fire & Rescue along with Singleton Ambulance paramedics and Singleton police responded to reports of a building fire at motel in Singleton.
Emergency services arrived and found a clothes basket with clothing items alight.
Firefighters used Breathing Apparatus and a line of hose to extinguish the fire. The building room also had large amounts of smoke in it, a positive pressure fan was used to ventilate the area.
Singleton Ambulance Paramedics also examined occupants for smoke inhalation and remained in attendance for firefighter welfare.
