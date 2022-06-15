In May this year the NSW Parliament passed the Mining and Petroleum Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 which established the Recourses for Rejuvenation Fund.
The fund was first suggested as a way forward for mining communities like the Hunter Valley during last year's Upper Hunter by-election.
During the election campaign the then Deputy Premier John Barilaro said his government would establish what he called the Resources for Rejuvenation Fund using monies from mining royalties to guide a way or provide a transition plan once mining in the region ceased to be the dominant economic driver it is today.
Now 12 months after that initial announcement the amendments to the Bill have established the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund and the Coal Authorities Allocations Fund in the Special Deposits Account.
There is also the establishment of expert panels to guide the way the funds are used in each region.
These panels with give recommendations and advice to the Minister about proposed projects to be funded and there will be a registry of all the projects funded on the Department's website which will be updated each quarter.
The Hunter already has an interim expert panel that has met four times. The members of the panel:
Commenting on the changes to the Mining Bill 2022 spokesperson for the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the process to begin recruiting members for the Expert Panel will commence shortly.
They added Expert Panel members will be selected following public advertising inviting applications. All Expert Panel members will be appointed in accordance with the NSW Boards and Committees guidelines and Appointment Standards.
They described the interim Hunter Expert Panel as including representatives from a broad range of sectors including agriculture and locations across the Hunter including the Upper Hunter, such as the Upper Hunter Mining Dialogue.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
