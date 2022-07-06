Friday, July 8 - 8am
It is expected that that Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke will tour flood-affected parts of the region throughout the day.
Advertisement
From Singleton Council:
DUNOLLY IS AN EVACUATED AREA
The Dunolly Bridge, Simpson Terrace and Bridgman Road areas are all CLOSED. Do not enter this area.
ROAD CLOSURES | Friday 8 July 2022
Our crews are regularly inspecting our local road network and the following roads, causeways and bridges are currently closed due to flash flooding.
We encourage everyone to please avoid all unnecessary travel and stay off the road if possible. If you do need to go out for essential reasons, check this Facebook page or Council's Disaster Dashboard for all road closures and drive very carefully.
This post will be updated throughout the day as more local roads are closed.
ROADS CLOSED
Current road closures as of 5:30am are:
Annes Lane between John Street and Ryan Avenue
Allan Bull Reserve + skatepark
Appletree Flat Road
Army Camp Road
Bathurst Street
Bishopgate Street, Singleton
Boonal Street
Boundary Street
Advertisement
Bourke Street
Bowden Street, Redbournberry
Bridgman Road between Blaxland Avenue and New England Highway
Broke Road, Broke
Broughton Street, Singleton
Cambridge Street
Advertisement
Carrington Street
Cemetery Lane, Whittingham
Charlton Road, Bulga
Church Street
Clydesdale Reserve
Combo Lane
Advertisement
Cook Park Carpark
Cranky Corner Road North
Dangar Road, Singleton
Darlington Road
Dights Crossing Road
Dr Maffey Drive
Advertisement
Dyrring Road @ 2nd Causeway
Elderslie Road
Gipp Street, Singleton
Glendon Lane
Glendon Lane, Bourkes Crossing
Glendon Road
Advertisement
Goorangoola Road 12km to causeway
Inlet Road, Bulga
Jones Reserve Road, Jerrys Plains
Kent Street
Lambs Valley Road, near Stanhope Road intersection
Lemington Road @ Moses Crossing
Advertisement
Market Street
Mitchell's Flat Road @ Griffiths Crossing
Myall Creek Road
New England Highway @ Pirtek Park,
New England Highway @ Mudies Creek
Oakley Lane, Broke
Advertisement
Patrick Street
Pearse Street, Jerrys Plains
Percy Street
Putty Road, Bulga
Putty Valley Road, Bpooty Bridge
Putty Valley Road, Gibbs Bridge
Advertisement
Range Road at New England Hwy Intersection
Raworth Street
Ryan Avenue between Ryan Avenue / John Street/ Hunter Street intersection and Burns Lane
Rose Point Park
Sewerage Works Lane
Simpson Terrace
Advertisement
Standen Drive, near Kirkton PS
Stanhope Road - Kilfoyes Bridge Intersection Lambs Valley Rd
Stanhope Road @ Moore's Corner
The Inlet Road
Waterworks Lane - including standpipe
William Street, Singleton
Advertisement
Wollombi Road @ Paynes Crossing Bridge
Wollombi Road, just near 60km zone at Broke
ROADS REOPENED
Edward Street
Kelso Street
Pioneer Road
Advertisement
Golden Highway @ Mudies Creek
Thursday 3pm
From Singleton Council:
ACCESS ROUTES TO LOWER HUNTER FROM SINGLETON
For those who need to leave Singleton for essential reasons and need to access Maitland and the lower Hunter, the following access routes are available.
If you do need to leave, please drive to conditions, exercise caution and allow plenty of extra travel time.
Advertisement
. To Hunter Expressway: White Avenue New England Highway through to Muswellbrook and Denman to Golden Highway
. To Maitland: Redbournberry Bridge Gresford Road Glendonbrook Road through to East Gresford, Vacy, Paterson and beyond
We ask everyone to please obey road signage, and even if there is no road closure signs, if there is water over the road, it's flooded - so forget it.
Thursday 12pm
Evacuation orders have been lifted according to Singleton Council.
The NSW SES advises you may now return safely to the following area:
Advertisement
Singleton township
-Flood levels have dropped but you should take care when returning to the areas as flood damage can be widespread and utilities may not be in service.
What you need to do:
- Drive slowly, plan your route carefully to avoid any flooded roads and allow extra travel time. Damage to roads and buildings caused by flooding may still exist in your area.
- Remain vigilant as there could still be water in low lying areas.
- Take care as local roads could still have water over them.
Advertisement
If your property has been affected by floodwater:
. Make sure your property is safe before entering. Check for damage to windows, walls and the roof and be careful of potential dangers including asbestos
. Make sure the electricity and gas is turned off before going inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings
. If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use
. Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use
. Wear suitable protective clothing, including boots and gloves when cleaning up
Advertisement
. Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards
. Never eat food which has been in contact with floodwater
. Only use clean utensils and personal items
. Have a supply of fresh drinking water
If you require the delivery of essential supplies due to being isolated or assistance with clean out, please call 13 77 88 and log your request for assistance.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately
Advertisement
Thursday 11.30am
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Hunter River was at 13.69 metres at 7.30am and described as falling. The height will likely be updated at 2pm.
Thursday 7am
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Hunter River was at 13.71 metres at 3.45am and described as steady. The height will likely be updated at 9am.
Advertisement
Road closures remain in place for:
Allan Bull Reserve + skatepark
Appletree Flat Road
Army Camp Road
Bathurst Street
Bishopgate Street, Singleton
Advertisement
Boonal Street
Boundary Street
Bourke Street
Bowden Street, Redbournberry, Singleton
Bridgman Road
Bridgman Road between Blaxland Avenue and New England Highway
Advertisement
Broke / Cessnock Road
Broke Road, Broke
Broughton Street, Singleton
Cambridge Street
Carrington Street
Cemetery Lane, Whittingham
Advertisement
Cessnock Road, Broke near Wollombi Road intersection to Hermitage Road
Charlton Road, Bulga
Church Street
Clydesdale Reserve
Combo Lane
Cook Park Carpark
Advertisement
Cranky Corner Road North
Dangar Road, Singleton
Darlington Road
Dights Crossing Road
Dr Maffey Drive
Dyrring Road @ 2nd Causeway
Advertisement
Elderslie Road
Gibbs Bridge, Putty Valley Road
Gipp Street, Singleton
Glendon Lane - near Whitefalls
Glendon Lane, Bourkes Crossing
Glendon Road
Golden Highway @ Coolmore Stud
Golden Highway @ Mudies Creek
Goorangoola Road 12km to causeway
Inlet Road, Bulga
Jones Reserve Road, Jerrys Plains
Kelso Street and adjoining streets
Kent Street
Lambs Valley Road, near Stanhope Road intersection
Lemington Road @ Moses Crossing
Market Street
Mibrodale Road, Broke
Milbrodale Road - entire length
Mitchell's Flat Road @ Griffiths Crossing
Myall Creek Road
New England Highway @ Pirtek Park,
New England Highway @ Mudies Creek
Oakley Lane, Broke
Patrick Street
Paynes Crossing
Pearse Street, Jerrys Plains
Percy Street
Pioneer Road
Putty Road, Bulga
Putty Road, Glenridding
Putty Valley Road, Bpooty Bridge
Putty Valley Road, Gibbs Bridge
Range Road at New England Hwy Intersection
Rose Point Park
Sewerage Works Lane
Simpson Terrace
Standen Drive, near Kirkton PS
Stanhope Road - Kilfoyes Bridge Intersection Lambs Valley Rd
Stanhope Road + Lamb Valley Road, Kilfoyles
Stanhope Road @ Moore's Corner
The Inlet Road
Waterworks Lane - including standpipe
William Street, Singleton
Wollombi Road @ Paynes Crossing Bridge
Wollombi Road, just near 60km zone at Broke
York Street
Wednesday 5:00pm
Road closures in Singleton
Broughton St
Bowden St
Combo Lane
Bourke St
Gipp St
Dangar Rd
Carrington St
Boundary St
Kelso and surrounding streets
Raworth St
Darlington Rd
Simpson Terrace.
Wednesday, 3pm:
AUSGRID has warned it is on standby to shut off the power supply to Singleton if conditions worsen.
With potential evacuation warnings in place, Ausgrid has advised the community to be prepared for the power supply to be turned off at short notice.
"Power supply may need to be shut off as flood waters on live electrical assets can pose significant community safety risks," it said in a statement.
"Please ensure your devices are charged and follow the instructions of the SES and emergency responders.
"Remember, there are no second chances with electricity. Fallen powerlines may be hidden by flood waters.
"Proceed with caution and always assume a fallen wire is live, stay at least eight metres away and call Ausgrid on 13 13 88."
It comes as the New England Highway has been closed to light vehicles in both directions at Singleton.
Motorists travelling southbound are being diverted at White Avenue and can use Blaxland Avenue and Bridgeman Road to Obanvale.
From there, drivers can use Retreat Road, Dyrring Road and Gresford Road to join Queen Street at Singleton.
Vehicles travelling northbound are being diverted at Pitt Street and can use John Street to travel to Queen Street and Gresford Road.
From there, they can use Dyrring road and Retreat Road to join Bridgman Road at Obanvale.
For more updates visit Live Traffic NSW.
Ausgrid will continue to provide updates through its websites, social media pages and SMS.
All registered life support customers are being urged to enact their Plan B.
Members of the community should switch off power points and unplug devices and appliances from the wall if their property has not been flooded.
If the property has been impacted by water, it is not recommended to approach the main switchboard as it can cause a shock under fault conditions if touched.
UPDATE Wednesday, 12pm:
Singleton Council update
With the floodgates now closed and heavy rainfall likely to continue, low-lying areas of downtown Singleton are currently experiencing local water inundation.
Fire & Rescue NSW station 444 Singleton are currently providing assistance to pump water over the levy bank to provide some reprieve to Council's stormwater network.
Sandbags are available in the Singleton Council carpark, located on the corner Queen Street and Civic Avenue.
With many local roads impacted, motorists are advised to obey all road closure and detour signage, and to avoid unnecessary travel within Singleton's town centre.
Residents and businesses in Singleton Heights, Hunterview and Maison Dieu are being asked to limit water usage.
With recent rainfall and rising river levels, Council's sewerage infrastructure is currently being inundated with stormwater. A number of sewer pump stations are at risk of inundation by the rising water levels and as a result may no longer be operational or need to be switched off to protect infrastructure.
Council is working to deploy temporary infrastructure protection measures to prevent sewer overflows but we are asking residents and businesses, particularly those in Singleton Heights, Hunterview and Maison Dieu, to please turn off pool backwashing and limit the use of washing machines, showers and toilets to reduce the load on the system until further notice.
If the weather conditions continue, there is a possibility that sewage will back up within the system and may overflow at manholes and in backyards. It is a timely reminder to not swim through floodwater due to potential for sewage contamination.
Wednesday, 10.30am:
Evacuation orders are in place for the Bulga, Broke, Combo, Whittingham, Scotts Flat, Glennriding and Dunolly areas.
An evacuation warning is in place for the Singleton township.
What the SES is expecting
Moderate flooding is occurring at Singleton, with major flooding likely.
What you need to do
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Glenridding, Dunnolly, Combo, Whittingham and Scotts Flat Road areas need to have an evacuation plan.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Wednesday, 9am:
The NSW State Emergency Service has issued an evacuation warning for the Singleton township.
The warning calls for residents to monitor the evolving flooding situation and to be prepared to evacuate if instructed to do so.
"A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if and when evacuations are required," Hunter NSW SES advised on Wednesday morning.
The evacuation warning comes as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts increased flooding along the Hunter River for the Singleton area, exceeding the major flood levels experienced in March 2022.
"As a result, residents and visitors to these areas should take action now to prepare for possible flood impacts," Hunter NSW SES said.
"NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of the following locations that they may need to evacuation due to rising flood water."
Where to go if evacuation is required
Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Singleton Diggers, Dorsman Drive, Singleton Heights.
Evacuation with COVID
If you are currently in self-isolation due to COVID-19, contact the Public Health Unit on 1300 066 055 before leaving your location, where possible.
What Hunter SES is expecting
Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
What you need to do in preparation for evacuation
Earlier Wednesday, 8.30am:
Singleton's Mayor has reached out to the community during the area's major weather event. You can read it here.
The SES have described the flooding in Wollombi Brook as the highest since 1952.
And the expected water level for the Hunter River at Singleton this afternoon will exceed those recorded in March this year of 13.40m. In November 2021 the river reached 12.3m.
Bridgman Road is closed northbound traffic trying to access Singleton Heights, Hunterview and rural areas beyond Bridgman Road should use the alternate route.
Access starts at Boundary Street, followed by Queen Street, Dyrring Road, Retreat Road and then onto Bridgman Road.
Heavy rainfall since Sunday morning has caused river level rises across the Hunter River catchment.
Significant river level rises have been observed along Wollombi Brook, where major flooding is occurring above March 2022 flood levels at Wollombi and Bulga.
River level rises are expected to continue during Wednesday morning and levels at Bulga may reach 8.40 metres, with major flooding. This is the highest recorded level since 1952. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.
Along the Lower Hunter River at Singleton, moderate flooding likely from Wednesday morning, with major flooding possible at Singleton from Wednesday afternoon.
River levels are expected to exceed March 2022 flood levels from late Wednesday afternoon and may reach 13.60 metres. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.
Minor flooding and renewed rises are occurring at Maitland, with moderate flooding possible from Wednesday afternoon.
Further rainfall is forecast for Wednesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding. This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
Major flooding is occurring along the Wollombi Brook.
The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi may reach around 14.40 metres early Wednesday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.
The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is currently at 8.13 metres and rising, with major flooding (above March 2022 and March 2021 levels). The Wollombi Brook at Bulga may reach around 8.50 metres early Wednesday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Lower Hunter River at Singleton and Maitland. Major flooding is likely at Singleton. Moderate flooding is possible at Maitland.
The Hunter River at Singleton is likely to reach the moderate flood level (11.50m) early Wednesday morning. The river level is likely to exceed the major flood level (13.00m) Wednesday afternoon and may reach around 13.60 metres Wednesday evening, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall.
From Singleton Council: Crews are inspecting the local road network this morning and the following roads, causeways and bridges are currently closed due to flash flooding.
Please note the Singleton Disaster Dashboard does not seem to be updating. Please note the below road closures:
Due to the current flooding event, Rose Point Park, Cook Park, Civic Park and Allan Bull Reserve and Skate Park are now closed until further notice. All sporting fields are also closed.
Due to the weather event and impacts on availability of staff, the following Council facilities will be closed from Wednesday, until further notice:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.