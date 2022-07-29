The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

UPDATE: EPA advice on water issues in Broke

Updated July 29 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATERLOGGED: One of many water holes at Broke. Preliminary testing by Public Works says they are not sinkholes. Photo supplied.

Flood recovery work in and around the Broke village is continuing with the latest challenge being how best to manage the water filled holes or craters called erosion ponds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.