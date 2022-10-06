As regions across the state brace for further flooding, and potential crop losses, the NSW government launched its agritourism policy with the aim of creating new revenue streams for farmers and at the same time providing a boost for regional economies.
Floods, droughts, bushfires and storms can all slash farmers' incomes but it is hoped that by making it easier to establish on-farm tourism ventures be they farmgate produce stalls or accommodation this income source will make our farmers more resilient and better able to recovery from natural disasters.
Agritourism will not only help farmers but also provide a much needed boost to regional economies.
To launch the policy which is designed to makes it easier to set up agritourism opportunities NSW Deputy Premier Paul Tool and NSW Planing Minister Anthony Roberts came to Broke - a village in the Hunter Valley that was devastated in this year's July floods.
The Wollombi Brook usually the lifeblood of the village, on this occasion turned destroyer, damaging homes, roads, bridges and farms.
Speaking at Winmark Wines which not produces award winning Chardonnay but also caters for 34 guests in its vineyard accommodation Mr Roberts said the government wants to make it easier for farmers to diversify their income.
"For too long it has been complicated and difficult for many farmers to establish something like we see in Broke a mixture of income streams," he said. "Farmers who wish to sell their produce from their farm should now be able to do so - we are creating easier pathways through council regulations so farmers can have a farm gate stall. They can have on-farm glamping."
Commenting on what classified as a 'farm' Mr Roberts said it could be as small as five acres such as a market garden as long as it was operated as a farm business.
"Agritourism is a growing sector for both the Australian and NSW economies and is expected to be worth $18.6 billion nationally by 2030. It's important we provide a clear and simple pathway through the planning system," Mr Roberts said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Government's final agritourism policy was aimed at helping diversified farm businesses thrive.
"We're making it cheaper and easier for our farmers to diversify their income by starting, running and growing agritourism experiences, such as farm stays, cafes, cellar doors, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking and small wedding venues," Mr Toole said.
"Farmers who want to innovate and share a taste of their region with visitors shouldn't be held back by red tape. That's why we've introduced clear definitions and new planning pathways to allow activities that meet the policy to happen with either faster or no planning approval."
Hosting the policy launch was Winmark Wines owner Karin Adcock who bought the property in 2016.
Winmark Wines is now the epitome of a farm with a diverse income stream - wines, a curated art gallery, accommodation and events set on 130 acres overlooking the Wollombi Valley.
The vineyard was originally established in 1988 by the late founder of Macquarie Bank, David Clarke. Mr Clarke named the vineyard after the iconic large rock on the property, Pooles Rock. Local rogue and former convict Richard Poole was known to sleep in the hollow of the rock he eventually bequeathed his name to.
Pooles Rock vineyard quickly became famous for its award-winning chardonnays until it was sold in 2011.
At that time the property was owned by energy giant AGL. They had purchased a number of local properties as part of their investment in coal seam gas development in Broke. Strong opposition to the gas development eventually saw Broke declared a no go for CSG and AGL exited the district.
"When I bought the property AGL had really left it in a terrible mess and the vines were very neglected," said Ms Adcock.
"So we have undertaken a major redevelopment of the property and brought the vines back to the level they were at when they were owned by David Clarke.
"We decided that chardonnay worked best on the property and we only grow those grapes and make that wine. But we have diversified our income in other ways."
Today Winmark has 28 acres under vines cared for by vineyard manager Dave Grosser from VitiGro, viticulturist Liz Riley from Vitibit, and international consultant and winemaker John Belsham.
Recently their chardonnay was received the 2022 NSW Small Winemakers gold medal and best young chardonnay award.
Ms Adcock said when they first purchased the property they thought it would be a country retreat for family and friends.
"But we saw the potential of such a beautiful farm and since then we have created the cellar door from the old storage shed, installed sculptures and now we have accommodation for up to 34 guests," she said.
Her investment has rejuvenated the property, created jobs, brought new visitors to the district and no doubt boosted the local economy.
NSW Farmers Conservation & Resource Management Committee chair Louise Burge welcomed the move to enable farmers to establish small scale agritourism activities without the need for a development application process.
"This is more red tape that has been cut, and makes it easier for farmers to start an agritourism operation," Mrs Burge said.
"We've been able to work constructively with the Department of Planning and Environment and Minister Roberts' office, and Agriculture Minister Saunders' office as well, to raise our concerns about the proposed changes, including caps on visitors per day and days per year for pick your own operations, and make some sensible changes to support more realistic number caps."
Mrs Burge said the changes mean farmers who wanted to set up a simple complying operation such as a roadside stall can do so without additional permission or approvals from their local council, while larger operations can still be progressed through a development application pathway.
The new agritourism policy will commence on December 1.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
