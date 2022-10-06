The Singleton Argus
NSW agritourism policy designed to make it easier for farmers to setup roadside stalls, on-farm accommodation and other tourist attractions

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:25am, first published 9:48pm
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, Winmark Wines, owner Karin Adcock and Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts.

As regions across the state brace for further flooding, and potential crop losses, the NSW government launched its agritourism policy with the aim of creating new revenue streams for farmers and at the same time providing a boost for regional economies.

