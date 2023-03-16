Upper Hunter irrigators have raised serious concerns about the impending costs of installing state-of-the-art water metering devices which is some cases could cost $100,000 per pump.
More than 50 irrigators from Muswellbrook, Singleton, Aberdeen, Scone, Moonan, Parkville, and Belford gathered at the Aberdeen Bowling Club on Wednesday 15 March to discuss changes to the NSW Government's water metering rules for Upper Hunter irrigators.
The meeting was convened by local community organisation, Friends of the Upper Hunter (FOTUH)
FOTUH President, Doug Robertson, said many irrigators are still unaware of the new rules coming in and the total lifetime cost of these new rules.
"The rules are already in place for all users on the Hunter River, otherwise known as the Hunter Regulated System, and will come into play for all other irrigators in the Hunter by late 2024," Mr Robertson said.
"The Perrottet Government is insisting that all irrigators including those on wells need to install AS4747 meters. The up-front costs of installing these meters is $8,000 to $15,000 per pump. The up-front costs are bad enough, but the lifetime costs are truly startling - it looks like more than $100,000 per pump."
He went on to explain that over the working life of an irrigator - say 40 years - you will replace the meter at least every 10 years, you'll recertify it every five years and you'll pay to have it recalibrated every time you pull it out of your well or the river.
"We're talking conservatively $100,000 per pump in lifetime costs and it applies to everyone - even the guys who might only be irrigating 10 acres of lucerne," he said.
"No one minds metering. What we mind is installing the most expensive meters on the market.
"This will act as a real disincentive for irrigators and I hate to think what the next drought will look like without the fodder they produce."
Mr Robertson pointed out that the new metering costs will impact the whole agriculture sector.
"We're talking about a $1 billion wine industry, a $5 billion horse breeding industry, beef and other livestock producers, three abattoirs, turf farmers, garlic growers, dairy farmers and fodder producers who all depend on irrigation. These industries are essential employers and it makes no sense to undermine their economic viability," he said.
All candidates for the seat of Upper Hunter were invited to attend the meeting to listen to the concerns of the irrigators and to their suggestions to make the new rules more practical and fair. Labor candidate Peree Watson andJames White from the Shooters Farmers and Fishers attended.
The 50 independent irrigators at the meeting made a series of recommendations to make the new rules more practical and fair:
There was also discussion about the fact that when AGL closes its Bayswater Power Station more than 76,000 ML of water will become available. The irrigators at the meeting suggested this was more than enough water to deal with the 12,000ML shortfall that CSIRO tells us has been created by mining in the Hunter. It's also more than enough to deal with the shortfall created by the NSW Government's over-allocation of water licenses.
The NSW Government has a once in a generation opportunity to sort out the mess that it has made of water in our catchment. It should start these conversations immediately rather than letting all of the AGL allocations be soaked up by industrial users, Mr Robertson said.
The group agreed to write to each of the candidates for the upcoming NSW election and to sitting Federal members this week outlining their concerns and recommendations for change.
