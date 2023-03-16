The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter irrigators are calling on the NSW government to rethink changes to the NSW Government's water metering rules which could incur costs of $100,000 per pump

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:05pm
Upper Hunter irrigators have raised serious concerns about the impending costs of installing state-of-the-art water metering devices which is some cases could cost $100,000 per pump.

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

