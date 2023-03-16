The Singleton Argus
Valley/JPC v Greta/Branxton - Singleton and Cessnock's best meet in Coalfields Cup grand final

By Mark Bercini
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:29am
New joint venture Valley/JPC won the Coalfields Cup Twenty20 title against Greta Branxton earlier this year. Picture supplied.

The Coalfields Cup grand final pits the best of Cessnock and Singleton cricket associations together with Greta Branxton and minor premiers Valley/JPC meeting at Howe Park, Singleton on Saturday from 1pm.

