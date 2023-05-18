Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri from Tuesday, May 23 through to Thursday, May 25, 2023.
ARTC Group Executive Hunter Valley Wayne Johnson said the shutdown is required to upgrade level crossings and carry out maintenance works to maintain a safe, reliable network.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be working from Newcastle to Narrabri and as far west as Elong Elong where we will replace the rail bridge over Baragonumbel Creek. Our work ranges from important level crossing upgrades through to general upkeep so the network continues to operate efficiently," Mr Johnson said.
"We will have 123 separate maintenance jobs to complete such as track resurfacing at the level crossings at Common Road in Scone and Muscle Creek Road at Grasstree. Both sites will require temporary controls and detours on Tuesday, May 23," he said.
"There will be important drainage improvement works in Muswellbrook and rail replacement works in Maitland over a 62-hour intensive period. While freight and passenger services north of Telarah will be stopped, there will also be some impacts during the evening to otherpassenger services.
"We ask motorists to remain vigilant and slow down at level crossings during the shutdown as there will be machinery and other movements on the rail line."
Mr Johnson reassured the community these works will be completed as safely and efficiently as possible with work starting from around 6:30am on Tuesday, May 23 before an expected completion time around 8:30pm on Thursday, May 25.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place," he said.
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Up to date information regarding any changes to these works can be found here: Track Work - ARTC and for additional information please can contact ARTC's Enviroline on 1300 550 402.
