The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley rail network will be shutdown for maintenance from Tuesday, May 23 to Thursday, May 25

Updated May 19 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri from Tuesday, May 23 through to Thursday, May 25, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.