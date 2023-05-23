Singleton's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) opened its gates for employees, contractors, near neighbours and their families to get a firsthand experience of being at the coalface and to have some fun as part of the operation's first Yancoal family day.
Over 3,500 people flocked to the site over two weekends this month to enjoy a day of activities allowing the workers partners, children, grandparents, and friends to see where they go to work and what they do every day.
The family days kicked off with interactive displays showcasing all the departments and elements of our dayto-day operations as well as some of the support provided by our valued suppliers.
Families were also treated to a bus tour of the mine, and heavy equipment displays as well as face painting, a baby animal farm, games and show bags for the kids.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager, David Bennett was delighted to welcome everyone onsite over the two days.
"It was a wonderful event allowing us to open up the mine and give our families a real snapshot into what we do at the operation," he said.
"Our families are so important to us, and it is fantastic that we get to put a smile on their faces by showcasing our operation and providing giveaways as well as some tasty food and treats.
"As a major employer in the area, we are committed to the people of the Hunter Valley and its families.Our family days were a great success, and we look forward to hosting similar events in the future for the benefit of our people."
