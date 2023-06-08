Those raging creeks and rivers of the 2021 and 2022 La Nina weather pattern caused severe damage to so many river and stream banks and gullies.
In some cases the damage was so extensive that major earthworks were or are required on the riverbanks to enable landholders to access their waterways especially for the operation of irrigation systems.
In these cases landholders are advised to seek advice from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's water division before undertaking any works near waterways.
But for many impacted landholders on small creeks and streams advice on how best to improve riparian areas and restore damaged banks and gullies is readily available from Local Land Services.
Initially after the floods of 2021 the Federal and NSW governments provided $18.46 million for targeted waterways that included the Hawkesbury River, Manning River, Nambucca River, Hastings River, Macleay River, Clarence River, Richmond River and their flood impacted tributaries.
Known as the Riverbank Rehabilitation Project its provides advice to landholders and ongoing resources and education that will allow them to make informed decisions when undertaking rehabilitation works, ensuring they are to best practice.
Fact sheets are available for landholders to understand the different parts of the riparian zone; choose plant species best suited for your catchment; choose species best suited for the different areas of the stream bank.
Although some of this advice is for the targeted waterways LLS can provide advice for rivers in the Hunter catchment that were impacted during the 2022 floods.
There is also advice on how to make your riparian zones more resistant to future flood impacts.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.